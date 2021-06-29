Karnataka Covid wrap: RT-PCR negative report or vaccination certificate mandatory for Maha travellers

Karnataka reported 3,222 new Covid-19 cases and 93 related deaths taking the total number of infections to 28,40,428 and toll to 34,929, the Health Department said on Tuesday. The total number of active cases in the state is 85,997.

The day also saw 14,724 discharges, with recoveries continuing to outnumber the new cases. The state has reported 27,19,479 recoveries till date. Out of 3,222 new cases reported on Tuesday, 753 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,722 discharges and 16 deaths.

While, the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.54 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.88 per cent. Of the 93 deaths reported on Tuesday, 16 were from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (15), Mysuru (10), Ballari and Haveri (8 each) among others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 753, Mysuru (415), Dakshina Kannada (385), Hassan (242), Shivamogga (225), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,12,746, followed by Mysuru 1,66,207 and Tumakuru 1,14,818. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban topped the list with 11,44,685, followed by Mysuru 1,59,759 and Tumakuru 1,12,188.

Cumulatively a total of 3,40,98,615 samples were tested in the state so far, out of which 1,26,670 were done on Tuesday alone.

Delta Plus scare: Karnataka makes negative RT-PCR report mandatory for Maharashtra travellers

Passengers entering Karnataka from neighbouring Maharashtra will now be asked to furnish either RT-PCR negative report or Covid-19 vaccination certificate, an official order issued on Tuesday stated.

The move comes after INSACOG (a consortium of laboratories for whole Genome sequencing in the context of Covid-19 pandemic) intimated that the Delta Plus variant was reported in certain districts of Maharashtra. This is among special surveillance measures that will be in place across the state, said the order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravikumar.

According to the order, the RT-PCR negative report should not be older than 72 hours and in case of vaccination certificate, it should indicate administration of at least one dose. The rule will be applicable to all passengers entering Karnataka by flight, train or by road.

Further, deputy commissioners of all districts sharing borders with Maharashtra, namely Kalaburagi, Belagavi, Vijayapura and Bidar have been instructed to deploy adequate staff at check posts to enforce the rule.

However, constitutional functionaries, health workers and children below the age of two have been exempted from the same.

At the same time, in dire emergency situations, like death in the family and medical emergencies, passengers will be allowed even without these requirements but only after collecting their swab for a Covid test by furnishing identity and address details. Necessary action, as per the protocol, would be taken depending upon the test result, the order clarified.

Malls likely to be reopened, decision soon: CM Yediyurappa



Meanwhile, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the government is considering reopening of malls in the city with some restrictions and a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

“Malls (Shopping Centres) association members have met me. I will discuss this with my cabinet colleagues. We are considering certain concessions with some restrictions. No decision has been taken yet. I have told them that I will discuss with my cabinet colleagues and make a decision soon,” Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters here, he also expressed happiness over decreasing Covid cases in the state.

Also read | COVID-19 negative test certificate must to enter Dakshina Kannada from Kerala

Earlier in the day, the Shopping Centres Association of India members met Yediyurappa and requested him to allow reopening of malls from next week.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, G M Nandish of Garuda Mall said, “We have said not to impose restrictions limiting it from 9 am to 6 pm as it won’t be useful, and allow it from 9 am to 9 pm. We have also assured following all the conditions with regard to safety, security, social distancing, sanitisation among others”.

Requests have also been made to waive the rent or licence fees in government buildings. “The CM has sought some time to discuss the matter with ministers and officials,” he added.

Amid financial crisis due to closure of malls, the property tax has not been waived. Besides, fixed charges of electricity is being levied, representatives of malls said. We have also sought its waiver, and financial assistance if any, they added.

There are about 84 malls in the state, transacting the business of about Rs 40,000 to 45,000 crore annually, and their continued closure will bring lakhs of employees onto the streets, representatives said, adding that the managements have been paying salaries to employees for now.

Meanwhile, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that, in his opinion, malls can be allowed to function, as restrictions like operating with 50 per cent capacity can be implemented because people there go only for a couple of hours, but strict vigil has to be maintained at food courts.

Students pursuing higher education to be vaccinated in 10 days: Karnataka Dy CM



Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan Tuesday stated that all students studying in various higher education courses in the state will be vaccinated within 10 days

Also the head of the Covid-19 ministerial task force, he clarified that students of polytechnic, ITI, degree, engineering, medical, paramedical, diploma, medical diploma courses, those registered under the Chief Minister’s skill development scheme and those studying in various university campuses would be included in the drive.

“94,000 students pursuing higher education were vaccinated on June 28 (Monday) and authorities concerned have been directed to vaccinate all students under this group in 10 days,” he said. He highlighted that 60 lakh vaccine doses were supplied to the state in June and that it would be increased in the coming months.

Oxygen generation to be enhanced by 400 MT: Ministerial taskforce



The Karnataka ministerial taskforce formed to manage Covid-19, on Tuesday, decided to enhance oxygen generation capacity in the state by 400 MT, as part of the government’s preparations for a possible third wave. “This comprises 250 MT in hospitals coming under the department of health. The remaining will be in medical college hospitals and private hospitals. Various arrangements to facilitate this will be made by District Commissioners under the Disaster Management Act,” Ashwathnarayan said.

Meanwhile, the government also aims to increase oxygen storage capacity in the state by 2500-2800 MT. “This will include 1806 MT in hospitals working under the department of health, and 500 MT in medical college hospitals. Each district hospital will have a minimum of 20 MT oxygen storage capacity and taluk hospital will have a minimum of 6 MT capacity,” Ashwathnarayan said. He also added that global tenders will be floated to procure tankers needed to store liquid oxygen.

Further, the Deputy CM informed that the authorities concerned were already directed to increase the number of oxygenated beds to 84,000 from the existing 58,000. “Notices have been issued to private hospitals without oxygen storage facility. They will have to mandatorily make arrangements by the end of August,” he said.

Ashwathnarayan added that oxygen cylinder refilling plants would be financially aided by the government to enable them to double their capacity. Refilling facility will be set up in nine districts that do not have oxygen refilling facility at present, he stated.