Karnataka CM Bommai recovers from Covid-19, decision on relaxing curbs after Friday meeting with experts

A decision on relaxing Covid-19 curbs would be taken after a meeting with the experts on Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media on Wednesday.

“The number of hospitalisations is less in the current wave of Covid. So there is an opinion that it would be better to carry on daily life by following the Covid guidelines and the experts are examining it. They will present a comprehensive picture at the meeting on Friday. A suitable decision will be taken after getting clarity about the issue,” said Bommai who also declared that he had recovered from Covid-19.

“The quarantine period is over. The Covid test result has come negative and I’m back on my work from today,” he said.

Bommai said collectors have been instructed to intensify Covid-19 vaccination in districts that are lagging behind.

Apart from ramping up vaccination of both doses and covering the 15-18 age group, special emphasis is being given to vaccinating frontline workers, he said. As most of the infected patients are in home isolation, the health department should maintain constant contact with them and distribute medical kits, Bommai said.

Health department officials have been instructed to restart the ‘vadyara nade halligala kade’ programme for doctors to go on door-to-door service in rural areas and administer booster doses, he said.

Though the number of cases is on the rise, those getting admitted to hospitals is low and thus officials have been instructed to strengthen outpatient departments in hospitals, he said.

Experts who studied the trend in various states have estimated that the Covid wave in the state could peak by January end or February first week, Bommai said.

There will be no favour or bias, for or against, any person or organisation when it comes to violations of Covid protocols and those guilty will be booked, Bommai said.

Replying to a question about possible cabinet expansion, Bommai refused to discuss it in public.