Karnataka: Covid panel suggests ‘aggressive testing’ over crowding during polls, actor’s death

With huge crowds turning up to pay tributes to late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru since news about his death spread Friday till his funeral Sunday and the bypolls held in north Karnataka, the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has recommended the government to conduct “aggressive testing”.

A senior member of TAC, on condition of anonymity, told The Indian Express that it is imperative to increase testing due to the situation that prevailed in the state during the last few days.

“While the situation in Bengaluru was beyond control, TAC had already recommended revision of daily targets in assembly constituencies (Sindgi, Hangal) where the bypolls were held. With crowds turning up outside the hospital, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, and for the funeral of Puneeth Rajkumar in Bengaluru, the risk of a fresh outbreak persists. Considering this, all symptomatic people in the city should be tested without fail over the next fortnight,” the member explained.

The health expert added that all those who test positive while being subjected to Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) should be followed up with an RT-PCR test even if they test negative. “Tracing, tracking and testing should continue without fail. Special attention should be taken for those with symptoms of influenza-like infection (ILI), severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and other respiratory diseases,” the member added.

239 new cases, five more deaths linked to Covid-19

Karnataka recorded 239 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday as per the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. As many as five deaths were also reported.

#Karnataka reports 239 new #Covid19 cases with test positivity rate of 0.39%. 5 more deaths reported from across state, 376 others recover. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/BMDeygimSF — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) November 2, 2021

As many as 376 persons were discharged, taking the number so far to 29,42,272. There are 8,370 active cases in the state. The total number of cases and deaths stands at 29,88,760 and 38,089, respectively.

The positivity rate stood at 0.39 per cent against 60,711 tests, while the case fatality rate was at 2.09 per cent. Bengaluru (Urban and Rural) had reported no deaths related to the pandemic, after several months, on Monday. However, three deaths were linked to Covid-19 in the state capital Tuesday.

On the 289th day since inoculation against the infection began in Karnataka on January 16 earlier this year, 1,75,174 doses were administered till 3:30 pm across centres in the state, the bulletin mentioned.