Karnataka’s technical advisory committee recommends stricter measures to combat Omicron threat

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will hold a meeting with experts on January 4 in the background of rising Covid-19 cases in the state. Expressing worry over the surge in cases of Omicron, the state’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) in its 144th meeting has recommended imposition of stricter measures to the state government.

“From the previous experience of two waves in Karnataka, the case surge in Bangalore / Karnataka was preceded by the surge in Mumbai/Maharashtra. Hence, after detailed deliberations TAC makes the following recommendations as an early measure of mitigation: 3 color codes shall be given like WTPR less than 1% = yellow; 1 to < 2% = Orange; and 2% and more = Red for imposing curbs in public activities,” the TAC report read.

It has suggested the civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to resort to strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour (CAB) and standard operating procedures (SoP) in all residential schools, hostels, apartments, malls and other places of crowding with the help of mobile team of marshals and police.

“As Omicron is known to be milder, the majority may not need hospital beds/some want to be in Covid Care Centres (CCC) ; many need to be shifted to CCC for lack of facilities at home. Good CCCs when readied in time shall decongest hospitals. As Omicron is highly contagious, home isolation shall be permitted to only those who have facilities plus “caregiver” as assessed by the triaging team. All home isolated patients shall be strictly tele-monitored,” the TAC said.

TAC has recommended weekend and night curfews if the weekly total positivity rate (WTPR) is between 1 per cent and less than 2 per cent, and lockdown if it goes above 3 per cent. The expert committee has further suggested that if the WTPR is more than 2 percent offices and factories should adopt work from home and educational institutions will have to switch back to online classes and cinema theaters, recreational hubs and gardens should be closed.

On Monday, Karnataka logged 1,290 new cases of Covid 19 of which 1041 were from Bengaluru. The total positivity rate for the day was 1.60 percent. The state health department also reported five Covid deaths, three in Bengaluru and one each in Hassan and Chitradurga.

There were also 232 recoveries. The total active cases in the state now stand at 11,345 of which 9,575 are in Bengaluru. Haveri, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagara, Bagalkote were the only districts which did not report a single case of Covid. 80,409 tests for Covid were conducted on January 3. 110 containment zones are in Bengaluru within the municipal limits.