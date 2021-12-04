Areas with three or more Covid-19 cases will be classified as clusters: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that any area with three or more cases of Covid-19 will be classified as a cluster. Sources said that the decision has been taken to contain the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in the state. Earlier, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had said that areas having at least 10 Covid-19 cases would be declared as clusters.

The chief minister said the state government has received a preliminary report on Omicron cases. “The health department has been instructed to obtain a comprehensive report on treatment protocol being followed in various countries. At present, the protocol followed for the Delta variant is being applied to Omicron infections, too. I want a scientific system to be followed. Experts have said that Omicron is a fast-spreading variant, but it has not shown severe implications. However, instructions have been issued to intensify tracing and treatment,” Bommai said.

Noting that there are two types of clusters – educational institutions and apartment complexes – the CM said that everyone in the clusters will be tested. “Only those with double doses of the vaccine will be allowed to assemble in common meeting areas of apartment complexes. No outsiders will be allowed into the premises. The BBMP commissioner has been instructed in this regard,” Bommai added.

“Parents of students who attend offline classes must be fully vaccinated. Further, testing has been made compulsory for all the inmates and staff of student hostels. Officials have been instructed to take fool-proof measures,” Bommai said.

“The legislative session at Belagavi would be held as scheduled with adequate precautionary measures. Double-dose vaccination has been made compulsory for those attending the session,” he added.

According to the BBMP, Bengaluru has 57 containment zones. Bommanahalli has 22 active containment zones, East zone has 12, South and Yelahanka zones have seven containment zones each, whereas West zone has six and Mahadevapura three. Dasarahalli and RR Nagar have no containment zones.