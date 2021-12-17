Covid-19: Karnataka detects 5 new Omicron cases, total tally touches 8

Five more cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the total number of patients infected with the new variant to eight. All the five patients were vaccinated with two doses of Covishield.

Of these five cases, there is a 19-year-old female who returned from the United Kingdom on December 13 with a negative RT-PCR report. She was screened and tested at the airport, where she was found Covid positive. She was admitted to the Bowring Hospital on the same day, however, on the patient’s request, she shifted to a private hospital on December 14. The patient is asymptomatic and vitals are stable. The state health department has said she has no primary contacts as she travelled directly from the airport to hospital.

A 52-year-old male who returned from Nigeria on December 13 with a negative RT-PCR report was screened and tested at the international airport in Bengaluru. He tested positive.

“However, since he had a connecting flight to Belagavi in the next two hours, he was supposedly given permission to travel. He took a flight to Belagavi on December 14 and immediately isolated himself at home. He was later isolated at District Hospital, Belagavi and is now stable. Two primary contacts of his were quarantined and tested,” an official statement from the Health Department read.

The third case is of a 70-year-old woman who returned from Delhi on December 3 and was subjected to an RT-PCR on December 5 as she was the primary contact of an Omicron confirmed case in the national capital. She tested positive on December 6. “She was shifted to a private hospital. Out of her three primary contacts, two are positive and the two secondary contacts have been tested negative,” an official statement read.

A 36-year-old male with a travel history to Delhi, who was the primary contact of a confirmed Omicron case in the national capital, also tested positive on December 6. He was shifted to a private hospital. Of his three primary contacts, two have been tested positive.

The last patient is a 33-year-old male who travelled from South Africa to Delhi and further to Bengaluru on December 9, but tested negative for Covid-19 at the Delhi airport.

“He isolated at home on December 9. Since he developed mild symptoms on December 10, he voluntarily got tested for Covid-19 at a private lab on the same day and tested positive on December 11. He was shifted to a private hospital. All his four primary contacts and 25 secondary contacts have tested negative,” the department said.

“The current health status of these Omicron-affected patients is good and no one has serious symptoms. It is to be noted that the state is committed in implementing the strategy of rigorous screening and testing of all the international arrivals from at-risk countries and follow up on other necessary measures like isolation, quarantine and repeat RT-PCR testing. At this juncture, it is imperative to realise the importance of Covid Appropriate Behavior (CAB), stay vaccinated with both doses and get tested for Covid whenever one gets symptoms,” the department said.