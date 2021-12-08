Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 399 new cases, dedicated hospitals in Bengaluru, Mangaluru for Omicron treatment

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department Wednesday officially notified two dedicated hospitals to treat Omicron cases if more international passengers test positive for the infection.

As per a circular issued by State Health Commissioner D Randeep, Bowring & Lady Curzon Hospital (in Bengaluru) and Wenlock Hospital (in Mangaluru) will serve as dedicated Covid-19 hospitals (including Omicron cases) if international returnees from ‘at risk’ countries test positive on arrival at the respective airports.

Cabinet to decide on Covid management and guidelines

Decision on Covid management and guidelines would be decided at the cabinet meeting to be held on Dec 9, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Speaking to media persons after meeting with officers on Covid management, he said details were obtained on Covid situation in various districts and clusters, primary and secondary contacts of new variant Omicron, standard protocol being followed for management and treatment of Omicron cases in various countries, at the meeting.

“I also obtained details on financial needs to tackle Covid till March 2022. The expenditure incurred by BBMP, Health, Revenue departments for oxygen units, labs and other essentials for Covid management during the second wave and clearance of pending payments were also discussed at the meeting,” he said

399 new cases, 6 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 399 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,99,098 and death toll to 38,249. The day also saw 238 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,53,565.

Of the new cases recorded, 244 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 100 discharges and 3 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 7,255.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.34 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.50 per cent.

Of 6 deaths reported, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kodagu, Koppal and Tumakuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 244, Mysuru 38, Kodagu 30, Dakshina Kannada 15, Chikkamagaluru 14, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,58,119 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,79,986 and Tumakuru 1,21,175.

Bengaluru Urban was on top among discharges also with 12,36,329, followed by Mysuru 1,77,289 and Tumakuru 1,19,885. Cumulatively a total of 5,41,12,980 samples have been tested,of which 1,16,141 were tested on Wednesday alone.

(With PTI inputs)