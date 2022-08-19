Covid hospitalisations in Karnataka go up as cases increase

With a surge in Covid cases in Karnataka, the graph of hospitalisations is also going up. While there were 107 cases of hospitalisation on June 30, a month later there were 138 admissions on July 31. The data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare show that in August the admission rate went up rapidly.

The numbers rose to 172 on August 4, and 221 on August 7. Likewise, 248, 249, 258, 267, 270, and 286 admissions were recorded on August 11, August 12, August 13, August 14, August 15, and August 16 respectively.

According to the latest data shared by the Karnataka health department, 226 patients have occupied general beds, 22 patients are on oxygen beds, 37 patients have occupied ICU beds and one is on an ICU ventilator as of August 16.

According to the Covid war room data shared by the civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), over 51 cases of hospitalisation have been recorded till August 18.

Barring the government hospitals, the private hospitals are also gearing up in case the numbers go up.

Dr Pruthu Narendra Dhekane, consultant, Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, said, “We are seeing quite a few Covid cases for the past 4-5 weeks. It is definitely more than what it was in the months of June and early July. The majority are outpatients whom we are treating are in home isolation, but still, we get at least 4-5 admissions daily. Our Covid wards have around 10-12 patients and ICUs about 4-5 patients at any given time. We are keeping ourselves mentally and logistically ready if unfortunately, these numbers go up.”

Dr Vishwanath V Bellad, senior consultant pulmonologist at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, said there has been a slight increase in the number of Covid-19 infections. “But the relief is that the majority of the affected are of mild nature and self-limiting. The number of patients getting admitted to hospitals is very low. It is noted that seasonal influenza cases are increasing. Most of the patients are recovering with minimal outpatient care. In our hospital, we have created an isolation ward for those who need hospital care. There is no need to panic.”

The government, after consulting the members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on Covid, has decided not to curb the activities and laid stress on vaccination and adhering to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In the first week of August, a 20-year-old woman who was admitted to a private hospital in Dakshina Kannada died of Covid. Since the patient did not have any history of comorbidities it sparked concerns on the reason behind the death.

Health commissioner Randeep D said, “The woman had a history of C-section seven months ago. She complained of pain and swelling on the lower left limb for four months which gradually progressed to the entire left limb. She also had a history of fever and cough for four months. She had been referred from Shivamogga. The woman on August 7 had the first episode of seizure which lasted for 5 minutes with postictal confusion for five minutes. The patient was shifted to SICU (surgical intensive care unit). Her swab sample was collected and was tested RAT positive the same day. She died on August 8.”

Booster dose coverage is only 17 per cent

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K on August 11 urged the public to take the booster dose of the Covid vaccine in the wake of the surge in Covid cases in Karnataka. He said that while the coverage for the first and second doses of vaccines reached a hundred per cent, that of the booster dose is only 17 per cent.

A senior Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) official from the health department said, “Though the cases are on the rise and hospitalisation admission is on the rise there is not much to worry. Most of the cases are recovering at home. The recovery rate is around 98 per cent. We are ready to deal with any eventuality.”