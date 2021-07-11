Karnataka Covid wrap: Centre grants Rs 1500 cr ahead of anticipated third wave, state reports 1978 new cases

Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,978 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.71 lakh and the toll to 35,835. The recoveries continued to outnumber the fresh cases as the state also reported 2,326 discharges. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 27,98,703.

Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 433 new cases and saw 203 discharges while it recorded eight Covid deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is now at 37,906. While the positivity rate stood at 1.48 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.96 per cent. Districts that reported most related fatalities apart from Bengaluru Urban were Dakshina Kannada (7), Belagavi (6), Kolar, Hassan (5 each) and Dharwad (4).

Centre grants Rs 1500 cr ahead of third wave: Health Minister



Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Sunday said that the Centre has granted an assistance of Rs 1500 crore to help the state manage an anticipated third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The Central government has allocated Rs 23,000 crore after the recent cabinet meeting to help states manage a possible third wave of Covid-19. Of this, Rs 1,500 crore has been earmarked towards Karnataka, which will be used to increase the capacity of paediatric wards in hospitals run by the state,” he said after an event held in Jayanagar in Bengaluru.

Sudhakar claimed that all arrangements to face the third wave were being taken by officials and departments concerned as coordinated by CM Yediyurappa.