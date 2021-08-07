Night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am announced in Karnataka; Section 144 till August 16 in Bengaluru

A health worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a sportsperson at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

The Karnataka government has decided to extend the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the night curfew began from 10 pm onwards in the state.

According to the new guidelines, the weekend curfew will be in effect from 9 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays, beginning August 6 to 16.

The decision was taken at a high-level committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police, too, has extended the night curfew and invoked Section 144(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the city till August 16 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

The Karnataka government has also announced a weekend curfew in eight districts — Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi which shares borders with Maharashtra and Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar districts which share borders with Kerala.

Owing to the night curfew, Bengaluru Namma Metro has revised its timings. According to BMRCL, “Last train from terminal stations will leave at 8 pm instead of 9 pm from August 7 to 16.”