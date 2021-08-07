scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 07, 2021
Must Read

Night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am announced in Karnataka; Section 144 till August 16 in Bengaluru

Owing to the night curfew, Bengaluru Namma Metro has also revised its timings.

By: Express Web Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: August 7, 2021 12:03:22 pm
karnataka unlock, bangalore unlock June 14, bangalore news, bangalore latest news, bangalore covid news, bangalore coronavirus, bangalore covid cases news, bangalore today news, bangalore local news, new bangalore news, bangalore covid 19 cases, covid, bangalore today news, latest bangalore newsA health worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a sportsperson at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

The Karnataka government has decided to extend the night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the night curfew began from 10 pm onwards in the state.

According to the new guidelines, the weekend curfew will be in effect from 9 pm on Fridays till 5 am on Mondays, beginning August 6 to 16.

The decision was taken at a high-level committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Weekend curfew in Karnataka districts bordering Maharashtra, Kerala: What’s allowed, what’s not

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police, too, has extended the night curfew and invoked Section 144(1) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in the city till August 16 to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the city.

The Karnataka government has also announced a weekend curfew in eight districts — Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi which shares borders with Maharashtra and Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru, and Chamarajanagar districts which share borders with Kerala.

Click here for more

Owing to the night curfew, Bengaluru Namma Metro has revised its timings. According to BMRCL, “Last train from terminal stations will leave at 8 pm instead of 9 pm from August 7 to 16.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 07: Latest News

Advertisement