Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State reports 1,151 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths, schools, PU colleges reopen

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,151 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the infection caseload to 29.38 lakh, while 10 Covid-related deaths reported in the day pushed the toll to 37,155. The day also saw 1,442 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,82,331. Active cases in the state stood at 20,255, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 270 cases but reported zero fatalities after a gap of many weeks, it said. Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major Covid-19 hotspot with 236 fresh infections and three fatalities.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Udupi 137, Hassan 115, Mysuru 76, Kodagu 54 Tumakuru 44 and Chikkamagaluru 42. Bidar, Bagalkote, Dharwad and Raichur districts reported no infections and zero deaths. In total, twenty four districts reported zero fatalities, it added.

A total of 1,06,364 samples were tested in the state on Monday, taking the total so far to 4.21 crore. The number of those vaccinated in the state rose to 3.73 crore, with 3,58,775 people being inoculated on Monday, the health bulletin further said.

High schools, pre-university colleges reopen

High schools and pre-university colleges in Karnataka reopened Monday after nearly 18 months. However, some of the private schools remained shut. The state government said most teachers and staff at government schools have been vaccinated.

Students in classes IX to XII were allowed to return to schools with consent letters from their parents. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai paid a visit to a school in north Bengaluru’s Malleswaram area on Monday morning to welcome students back to offline learning after a long break necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.