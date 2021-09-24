Karnataka relaxes Covid curbs: Theatres allowed full occupancy from Oct 1, pubs to open

Starting October 1, the Karnataka government has allowed 100 per cent occupancy in cinema theatres across the state. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who held a meeting with technical experts on Friday, said districts with a positivity rate below one per cent can have theatres running to full capacity while districts with positivity rates above one percent will remain at 50 per cent capacity.

Only those vaccinated at least once will be allowed entry and they will be asked to furnish vaccination certificates.

The government has also taken a decision to allow pubs to open from October 3. Theatres and pubs will remain shut in places where the positivity rate is above two per cent, Bommai said.

According to the health department, the state positivity rate on September 23 was 0.58 per cent.

Reeling under huge losses, several members of the film industry have been putting pressure on the government to allow the functioning of cinema theatres with 100 per cent occupancy. The theatres are operating at only 50 per cent capacity at present.

However, pregnant women and elderly have been advised against visiting theatres, auditoriums and similar places. Thermal screening will be done at the entry to theatres.

In April, the theatres were closed owing to the lockdown caused by the second wave. In June, the state government allowed the theatres to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The state government has not proposed relaxation of the night curfew which will remain in place from 10 pm to 5 am.

Under new guidelines that will be issued, the government is set to allow 100 per cent attendance in classes VI to XII, instead of the rotational 50 percent in schools. The classes will be permitted to operate five days a week with Saturdays and Sundays reserved for sanitising schools.