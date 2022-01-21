Karnataka govt’s Covid-19 compensation cheques bounce, CM orders action

The kin of Covid-19 victims from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families in Yadgir district in North Karnataka have complained that the Rs 1 lakh compensation cheques they received from the state government have bounced. Family members said their banks provided various reasons for the same, leaving them running from pillar to post.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters Friday he had received reports regarding the cheques bouncing and had instructed officials to rectify the issue immediately. “Cases have only been reported from Yadgir district. I have told officials to immediately release the compensation,” he said in Bengaluru.

On December 17, 2021, Narasimha Nayak (Raju Gowda), MLA of Shorapur, had handed over cheques to the family members of Covid-19 victims.

Speaking to The Indian Express Friday, Nayak said, “The (victims’ families) brought the issue to my notice on Thursday and I am talking to senior officials to check the issue and immediately release the compensation. This is an embarrassment to the government.”

Anita, the daughter of Basana Gowda who died of Covid last year, had received a State Bank of India compensation cheque from Nayak. She said, “I had deposited the cheque in my bank, the Karnataka Gramin Bank, and was waiting for the money to be credited. When I went to the enquire, bank officials told me to contact SBI.”

Anita said officials at the SBI branch in Yadgir failed to provide her with details on the cheque. “After a few days, I received a cheque. The receipt said the cheque had bounced for ‘other reasons’,” she added.

Anita wasn’t alone. Hanumanthu, the relative of Mahadevi who succumbed to the disease, also said his cheque bounced back for ‘other reasons’.

“We have been asking bank officials why the cheque bounced, but they are not responding properly. Now we don’t know how to get the money… officials at the bank and taluk are not helpful,” he said.

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa had announced a death compensation of Rs 1 lakh to BPL families that lost their earnings member to the pandemic.