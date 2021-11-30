Karnataka: 21 test Covid-19 positive at residential school in Hassan; 5th cluster in a week

With 21 people, including 13 students, contracting Covid-19 infection at a residential school in Hassan, the number of such clusters identified in education institutions in Karnataka within a week has risen to five.

According to Hassan District Health Officer K M Sathish Kumar, as many as 190 samples were tested at the school located in Channarayapatna area of the district. “None were symptomatic, and all those who have tested positive have been isolated,” he clarified.

As per the Covid-19 bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, Hassan has 84 active cases.

Last week, four clusters were identified in the state — two in Bengaluru, and one each in Dharwad and Mysuru — as the active caseload rose from 6,707 on November 23 to 6,878 on November 29, even as 1,664 others recovered during the same period.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reiterated that educational institutions would not be closed soon due to concerns over the rise in cases and fears over the new Omicron variant.

“We have issued instructions on guidelines to be followed at schools and colleges. But educational institutions will not be closed,” he told reporters in Davangere on Monday, clarifying there was no proposal for a lockdown before the state government at present.