Studies say fourth wave could start in June-July, Karnataka prepared: K Sudhakar

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said vaccination is the only way to prevent potential future waves of the COVID-19 pandemic and that the state is prepared to face such waves.

Speaking to reporters at the Karnataka BJP headquarters, the minister said, “Do not delay taking all the doses of the vaccine. Predictive studies say that the fourth wave will start in June-July and last till September. Karnataka is prepared to face it.”

“The new XE variant of Covid-19 is prominent in eight countries and people arriving from these countries are being screened. Masks are still essential but there is no need to worry about the fourth wave. 5,000 children in the age group 6-12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine will be tested,” he added.

He underlined that the virus has not gone away.

“A total of 10.54 crore vaccine doses were administered in the state. The second dose of the vaccine has been taken by 98 percent of the people and another 32 lakh people are yet to take the second dose. Some might have become complacent and negligent as the third wave which was severe in some countries was relatively not too harmful in our country. COVID-19 has not ended and could keep returning as different variants like the recently increasing cases of the XE variant.”