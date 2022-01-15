Karnataka reports 32,793 Covid cases, says only the sick need to visit hospitals

Karnataka on Saturday reported 32,793 new Covid19 cases, including 22,284 in Bengaluru and seven deaths. The positivity rate in the last 24 hours was 15 per cent.

According to the Karnataka health and family welfare department, the state reported 32,793 cases, taking the number of total active cases to 1,69,850. A total of 4,273 people have recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours. As many as 479 Omicron infections have been reported till date.

As Bengaluru Urban district reported 22,284 new cases and five deaths, Tumakuru logged 1,326 fresh Covid-19 cases and Dakshina Kannada 792 reported new cases. Mysuru and Chikkaballapura districts reported one death each.

Karnataka has 1,69,850 active Covid patients. Bengaluru Urban alone has 1,29,112 active cases followed by Tumakuru (4,040) and Mysuru (3,967).

As hospitals started getting crowded, the department has said patients who are not sick or who do not require emergency medical care need not visit hospitals. The principal secretary to the government, T K Anil Kumar, issued an order to this effect.

“Private hospitals are hereby instructed to take similar steps to prevent the crowding and halt the spread of Covid-19,” he wrote.

Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said several asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic people want to be admitted to hospitals. By counselling them on the phone, the unnecessary burden on the health infrastructure could be reduced, he said at a virtual training programme for medical students on Saturday. “During the second wave, about 1.33 crore teleconsultations were done, including 42.57 lakh doctor consultations. About 36,000 people were provided mental health counselling,” he said.

The government is using the services of about 10,000 medical, dental and Ayush students, the minister added.