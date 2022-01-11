Karnataka Covid wrap: 14,473 fresh cases, positivity rate more than 10%; CM extends curbs

Karnataka on Tuesday registered 14,473 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths. The positivity rate is now at 10.30 per cent. The state has 73,260 active cases.

Bengaluru alone logged 10,800 new cases, taking the active case tally of the city to over 59,000.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, after holding a virtual meeting on the Covid situation, decided to extend the Covid restrictions in the state till the end of this month.

According to CMO, the rising number of cases among school children was discussed in the meeting. “A decision has been taken to authorise the Deputy Commissioners of respective districts to take a call on closing schools based on the number of cases, reports from the BEOs and Health officers,” the CMO said in a statement.

Meanwhile, with schools being closed for students of classes I-IX in Bengaluru and Belagavi, Doordarshan channel DD Chandana will begin airing educational videos from Monday to Friday. This will begin on January 13, and these video classes will be telecast between 8 am and 6 pm, the state education department has said. Teachers in Karnataka have been asked to follow the video classes.

More random tests being done, says BBMP commissioner

Following the surge in Covid-19 cases, the number of random tests being done has increased from 30,000 to 50,000 a day, said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta.

“Aggressive checks are also being conducted to control the rise in the cases during the third wave,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening enquired about Bommai’s health, the CMO said. PM Modi also reportedly asked Bommai to take care of himself and his family.

The Karnataka CM had tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday and is in home isolation at his RT Nagar residence in Bengaluru.

State law minister, Congress leaders test positive

Senior Congress leaders—H M Revanna, who recently took part in the padyatra at Mekedatu and KPCC President D K Shivakumar—tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. Congress leader C M Ibrahim also tested positive.

Karnataka law minister JC Madhuswamy tested positive. The minister said, “I have tested positive for COVID -19 today with mild symptoms. My health is fine, I am under home quarantine.”

BBMP Chief Commissioner inspects physical triage centre

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, along with other officials, visited the physical triage centre at Urban Primary Health Centre within Vasanth Nagar ward limits for inspection on Tuesday.

Among the Covid patients visiting the centre, only those whose condition is serious will be advised hospitalisation, Gupta said. He further said that others will be advised to stay at home and isolation kits will be provided to them. They can alternatively be sent to Covid care centres as well.