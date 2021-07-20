Karnataka Covid wrap: State reports 1,464 new Covid cases, 29 deaths; lab technician suspended for false Covid report

Beneficiaries wait to receive the COVID-19 vaccine dose at a entre in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 1,464 new Covid-19 cases and 29 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,86,702 and the toll to 36,226.

The day also saw 2,706 discharges, with recoveries outnumbering new cases. The state has so far reported 28,24,197 recoveries.

Out of 1,464 new cases reported on Tuesday, 352 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 1,110 discharges and five deaths.

While the positivity rate in the state was 1.29 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.98 per cent. The total number of active cases in the state stands at 26,256.

Lab technician suspended for issuing false Covid positive report:

A junior lab technician attached to Kurgod Community Health Centre in Ballari district has been suspended for issuing a false Covid-19 positive report for a woman who had died of natural causes, two months ago.

According to the health department, Panduranga, on Saturday, issued a Covid-19 positive report for H. Shankramma, a native of Kyadigehal village, who died of natural causes on May 19, 2021.

A probe conducted on Monday found that Panduranga on Saturday, had created a SRF ID using his own number and generated a false test report showing that Shankramma had tested positive for Covid-19, said Janardhan H L, District Health and Family Welfare Officer.

An FIR has been filed against Panduranga under Indian Penal Code Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant), 420 (cheating) and 477 A (falsification of accounts).