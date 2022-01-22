Karnataka Covid-19 Wrap: Former PM Deve Gowda clinically stable, state witnesses dip in fresh infections

Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, who recently tested positive for Covid-19, is clinically stable and has been responding to treatment, Manipal Hospitals said on Saturday.

“The former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda was admitted on January 21 and has been clinically stable since then. His vital parameters are within normal limits and he has been responding to treatment. He is comfortable and attending to his activities from his room. He continues to be closely monitored by our expert specialists,” the statement from the hospital read.

This was the second time the former prime minister tested positive. On March 31, 2021, Deve Gowda and his wife, Chennamma, had tested positive.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai wished speedy recovery to Deve Gowda.

Notably, the number of Covid-19 cases on Saturday dipped by 17,000 compared to Friday. The state logged 42,470 new Covid-19 cases, of which 17,266 were reported from Bengaluru alone. The total number of active cases in the state is 3,30,447. The state health department said 26 persons succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, with six casualties being registered in Bengaluru. The positivity rate for the day was 19.33 per cent. A total of 2,19,699 tests were conducted in the state.

Mysuru logged 4,601 cases, Tumkuru (3,417), Kolar (1,417), Hassan (2,679) and Mandya (1,822).

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, “As per the recommendation of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19, people who have been infected with virus can get the vaccine only after three months of recovery. This is applicable to all eligible beneficiaries due for their second dose or precaution dose.”

The health minister said that the testing target has been increased to 2 lakh per day from January 18 and ASHA workers have started conducting door-to-door surveys in rural areas. Mobile units have also been deployed to test mentally-challenged and differently-abled citizens, he added.