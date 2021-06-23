Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 4,436 new infections, 123 deaths; two cases of Delta Plus variant confirmed

Karnataka reported 4,436 new Covid-19 infections and 123 related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 28.19 lakh and the toll to 34,287. The day also saw 6,455 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,68,705.

Out of 4,436 new cases reported on Wednesday, 1,008 were from Bengaluru Urban. The city also saw 1,071 discharges and 24 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 1,16,450.

While the positivity rate stood at 2.59 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.77 per cent. Out of 123 deaths reported on Wednesday, 24 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (18), Dakshina Kannada (13), Ballari (10), Dharwad (9), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 1,008 infections, Dakshina Kannada (538), Mysuru (499), Hassan (301), followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district headed the list of positive cases with a total of 12,08,104 cases, followed by Mysuru (1,63,614) and Tumakuru (1,14,137).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 11,23,323 recoveries, followed by Mysuru (1,55,385) and Tumakuru (1,10,278).

Cumulatively, a total of 3,31,89,023 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,70,654 were done on Wednesday alone.

Also Read | Mysuru sole district in Karnataka under total lockdown, TPR three times that of state

Karnataka confirms two Delta Plus Covid-19 cases

Two cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Karnataka, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday. Apart from them, one sample sent from Tamil Nadu to the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) here too was found to be Delta Plus variant.

“As of June 23, another Covid-19 Delta Plus variant has been found in Karnataka. One case was found in Mysuru yesterday while today, a case was reported from Bengaluru. This makes it a total of two cases in Karnataka,” Sudhakar said. The patient in Bengaluru is isolated and being treated, he added.

Regarding the Mysuru patient, he said, “In Mysuru, one patient is infected with Delta Plus variant, whom we have isolated but he is asymptomatic and none of his primary and secondary contacts have it and it is a good sign,” Sudhakar told reporters.

The minister said the state government is carefully monitoring the emergence of new variants and has decided to set up six genome labs in the state. “Wherever we have suspicion, we are doing genome sequencing. We are doing random checks of five per cent of the total samples checked,” Sudhakar said.

According to the minister, Karnataka is conducting about 1.5 lakh to two lakh Covid-19 tests daily. He said the government is sending vaccines to districts where there is a suspicion of Delta Plus sequencing.

On the preparedness to deal with a possible third Covid wave, which is believed to affect children, Sudhakar said preparations are afoot to set up paediatric wards with ICU, and appoint doctors and nurses within 45 days in all the districts.

Bengaluru: Bus, metro ridership improves

The footfall of passengers in buses and metro in Bengaluru has started indicating a gradual uptick as three days have passed after the services resumed with 50% capacity on Monday following a halt of nearly two months.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), which operates buses in the Karnataka capital, has witnessed their daily ridership improving by nearly two times since last recorded on Monday. While the ridership was at 4.7 lakh on Monday, the same rose to 8 lakh the next day. Officials noted that the revenue generated from ticket collection alone rose from Rs 45 lakh to Rs 91 lakh at the same time.

Meanwhile, BMRCL officials noted that Namma Metro’s ridership rose from 41,870 on Monday to 47,540 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, it is to be noted that services on both Green and Purple Lines are available only during peak hours from 7 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

At the same time, KSRTC stated that their ridership was 2.25 lakh on Monday when Rs 1.27 crore revenue was generated. This rose to 1.10 lakh and Rs 54 lakh respectively on Tuesday, statistics indicated. As it resumed inter-state services only to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, 93 buses operated to destinations in these neighbouring states on Wednesday alone.

Public transport had reached a halt from April 27 to June 20 as the state government announced a lockdown and several other restrictions in the wake of a disastrous second wave of Covid-19.

Also Read | Karnataka to conduct SSLC exam in July, releases SOP

Karnataka targets to inoculate all degree college students in July

All students in degree colleges in Karnataka will be vaccinated against Covid-19 in the first or second week of July, after which the institutions would reopen for classes, Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan said on Wednesday.

“A committee headed by Dr Devi Prasad Shetty has submitted a report covering all aspects, including the third wave. It has recommended opening degree colleges first. Students will be vaccinated in July, after which the classes will begin,” Ashwathnarayan, who heads the Covid-19 Task Force, told reporters on the sidelines of a function.

In a bid to get the students return to colleges, the government has coined the slogan ‘Marali College Ge’ (Back to colleges), he said. The DCM said the government is awaiting the Central government’s guidelines on reopening colleges. He said vaccination for all those aged over 18 in the state is already underway on a priority basis.

Bengaluru: Vayu Vajra services extended to two more routes

The BMTC has announced that the Vayu Vajra airport services will be extended to two more routes from Thursday.

According to officials, the new services will operate between Kempegowda International Airport (BLR Airport) and Banashankari TTMC and between BLR Airport and Mysuru Road bus station.

At present, BMTC has been operating Vayu Vajra services from KIA to Electronics City and KIA to Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic). With this, the total number of Vayu Vajra buses that are operational now has risen to 25.

(With PTI inputs)