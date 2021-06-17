Karnataka Covid wrap: 7,345 new cases, 148 deaths; Covishield 2nd dose after 28 days for those travelling abroad

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 7,345 fresh infections and 148 deaths, taking the tally to 27.84 lakh and the death toll to 33,296.

Bengaluru reported 1,611 cases and 19 deaths. The day also saw 17,913 discharges, showcasing the continuing trend of outnumbering the fresh cases. With this, the total number of recoveries in the state so far stands at 25,99,472.

According to the health department bulletin, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,51,566. While the positivity rate stood at 4.35 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.01 per cent on Wednesday.

Karnataka govt allows Covishield 2nd dose after 28 days for those travelling abroad

The Karnataka health department, in a circular, stated that the second dose of Covishield vaccine can be provided after 28 days of the first dose to people who are travelling abroad. This category includes students travelling abroad, those travelling abroad for work and athletes taking part in the Tokyo Olympics.

“According to the direction of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the following groups of people can be vaccinated 28 days after (the first dose of vaccination),” the statement said.

The statement added that the Deputy Commissioners will act as the competent authority regarding this vaccination in all districts. Within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, however, the eight zonal commissioners will act as the competent authority.

Covid deaths suppressed in Karnataka: Congress

The Karnataka unit of the Congress on Wednesday alleged that the BJP government in the state has suppressed the number of Covid deaths.

The party further alleged that the government, instead of giving Rs 4 lakhs as mandated under the National Disaster Management Act, has decided to pay only Rs 1 lakh to below poverty line families who lost their sole earning member to Covid-19.

Addressing reporters, Congress’ Maharashtra in-charge and former minister H K Patil said till June 14, as many as 33,033 people had died of Covid as per the government’s records. “But, between January 1, 2021 to June 13, 2021, 3,27,985 deaths have taken place, according to state government’s records. The point here is that there is a huge gap between 33,033 and 3.28 lakh. Have so many natural deaths taken place in the state? This seems unlikely,” Patil said.

Alleging that the government did not make public the report of deaths in 2020, he said the 2018-19 figures show that between January and June, 88,000 deaths had occurred. “Even after extrapolation, at most one lakh or 1.10 lakh deaths should have taken place in 2021 but 3.28 lakh deaths is beyond imagination,” Patil charged.

“If we deduct the 1.10 lakh deaths, the toll will be 2.18 lakh, which is an increased figure. It means 2-2.5 lakh deaths have been suppressed, which is inhumane,” the veteran Congress leader alleged.

He further claimed that the government had stopped publishing the monthly death report and medically-certified cause of death report of 2019-20 and 2020-21.

Speaking about compensation, Patil said Section 12(3) of the NDM Act has mandated an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakhs on account of loss of life, damage to houses and for restoration of means of livelihood.

“Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had recently announced a relief amount of Rs 1 lakh, but why was it reduced from Rs 4 lakhs? You are liable to give this compensation of Rs 4 lakhs, which is mandatory under the NDM Act,” Patil asserted.

(With PTI inputs)