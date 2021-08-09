Karnataka Covid wrap: 1,186 new cases, 24 deaths reported; tough measures in Bengaluru post Aug 15, says minister

A health worker in protective suit collects mouth swab of a traveler to test for COVID-19 outside a train station in Bengaluru. (AP)

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,186 new cases of Covid-19 and 24 deaths, taking the total number of the infected to 29,19,711 and the fatalities to 36,817 till date, the Department of Health said.

The day saw 1,776 discharges and the number of recoveries so far is 28,59,552, the department said.

Out of 1,186 new cases reported today, 296 were from Bengaluru Urban which saw 410 getting discharged and one dying of the infection.

The number of active cases was 23,316. While the test positivity rate (TPR) for the day stood at 0.89 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 2.02 per cent.

Out of the total deaths, three each were from Dakshina Kannada, Kolar and Udupi; and two each from Dharwad, Hassan, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada.

Among the districts with new cases, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 296, Dakshina Kannada 273, Kodagi 83, Mysuru 82 and Udupi 81.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases too with 12,30,782, followed by Mysuru 1,74,010 and Tumakuru 1,18,325.

In case of recoveries, Bengaluru Urban was again on top with 12,06,488, followed by Mysuru 1,70,366 and Tumakuru 1,16,349.

Cumulatively, 3,99,78,515 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,32,192 were tested today.

Tough measures to be implemented after August 15, says minister

Revenue Minister R Ashok, in-charge of pandemic management in the Bengaluru city, on Monday, said that tough measures to control the spread of the virus will be imposed in the city after August 15.

When reporters asked whether this would mean weekend curfews and a closure of economic activity, he said, “Nothing can be ruled out and decisions will be taken based on the evolving situation. The vaccination rate in the city is good, which we hope will reduce the number of hospitalisations and deaths in the city, even if the cases shoot up.”