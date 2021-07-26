Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State reports 1,606 new cases; Bengaluru has most infections, discharges so far

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,606 new cases of Covid-19 and 31 deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,96,163 and the death toll to 36,405.

The day also saw 1,937 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 28,36,678.

Bengaluru Urban logged 467 new cases while it reported 497 discharges and three deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 23,057. Out of 31 deaths reported, four were from Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Urban, Havri, three from each of Mysuru and Uttara Kannada, two from each of Belagavi, Kolar, Mandya and Vijayapura, followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada accounted for the highest number of new cases at 357 while Mysuru logged 162 and Udupi 78 cases.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases with a total of 12,25,227 infections, followed by Mysuru with 1,72,279 and Tumakuru with 1,17,525 cases.

Bengaluru Urban recorded the highest number of discharged too at 12,01,209, followed by Mysuru at 1,68,431 and Tumakuru 1,15,129.

Cumulatively, a total of 3,79,66,095 samples have been tested, of which 1,14,072 were done on Monday alone.