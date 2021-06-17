Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 5,983 new cases, 138 deaths; BBMP to retain Covid care centres

A health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at city railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka reported 5,983 new cases of Covid-19 and 138 fatalities on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 27.90 lakh and the toll to 33,434. The day also saw 10,685 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,10,157.

Out of the total cases reported Thursday, 1,209 were from Bengaluru Urban, which also saw 1,510 discharges and 17 deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is 1,46,726. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 3.77 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.30 per cent.

Out of the 138 deaths reported today, 26 were from Mysuru, Bengaluru Urban (17), Dakshina Kannada and Davangere (11 each), Dharwad (9), followed by others.

Besides Bengaluru Urban, other districts that accounted for today’s cases are Dakshina Kannada with 679 infections, Mysuru (596), Hassan (424), Mandya (309), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 12,01,963 infections, followed by Mysuru (1,60,393) and Tumakuru (1,13,206).

Cumulatively, a total of 3.22 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which, 1,58,442 were tested on Thursday alone.

Karnataka receives 3.8 lakh doses of Covishield, 63,860 doses of Covaxin from Centre

Karnataka on Thursday received 3.8 lakh doses of Covishield and 63,860 doses of Covaxin under state quota from the Central government, health minister Dr K Sudhakar informed.

“Sustained efforts of PM @narendramodi govt to ramp up production of vaccines has streamlined supply,” Sudhakar tweeted. He also informed that 1.68 lakh doses of Covishield will arrive on Friday under state quota.

BBMP to retain Covid care centres despite drop in new cases

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) clarified that it would retain some of the covid care centres and physical triage centres despite a significant decline in new coronavirus infections in the city.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said “the centres would continue to function but with reduced number of few beds. “We will reduce the number of beds at CCCs as cases have dropped in Bengaluru. But, we will not dismantle the centres. This would apply to physical triage centres also.”

Meanwhile, the BBMP has also decided to divert manpower from the Covid care centres to hospitals amid drop in cases.