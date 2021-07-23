Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 1,705 cases; Bangalore Archbishop seeks govt clarity on allowing devotees at churches

Karnataka on Friday reported 1,705 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28.91 lakh and the toll to 36,323.

The day also saw 2,243 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,31,226.

Meanwhile Bengaluru Urban reported 400 new cases, as the city also saw 781 discharges and three deaths, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state is 24,127. While the positivity rate stood at 1.35 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.75 per cent. Districts that reported the most related fatalities apart from Bengaluru Urban were Dakshina Kannada and Kolar (4 each) and Mysuru (3).

At the same time, as many as 2,29,679 more doses of Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours across the state.

Allowing devotees at churches: Bangalore Archbishop seeks govt clarity

Archbishop of Bangalore, Peter Machado, has written to the Karnataka government seeking clarity on the guidelines issued by the state to allow devotees at religious places in the wake of several restrictions being eased recently.

“We are disappointed to note that there is no mention of the Christian community being allowed to worship in churches. The faithful are unhappy over these developments and have been endlessly reaching out to know as to when churches will be opened,” he said.

He explained that while temples were allowed initially, the Muslim community was specified permission later by the Department of Minority Welfare, Haj & Waqf, allowing them to offer prayers with 50% capacity of devotees.

Machado further alleged that efforts to reach out to the concerned authorities have not yielded any result yet, to get clarity on the same. He added that he has written to the Chief Secretary and the Chairman of the State Executive Committee to clear the confusion.

Disinfect places hit by floods, distribute masks, sanitisers to flood relief centres: Health minister

Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Friday directed officials to spray disinfectant in places affected by floods in the state. Officials have also been told to be on high alert in flood-hit regions and educate people about the potential outbreak of diseases.

“The second wave of Covid is not over yet. Ensure that free masks and sanitisers are distributed to people in flood relief centres,” he directed. Further, he noted that vulnerable populations including senior citizens, pregnant women and children should be given special attention.

“The spread of communicable diseases such as chikungunya and dengue is low this year, but the department needs to be on guard for any spike in cases in the coming days,” he said.

Officials were also asked to use mobile health units in instances where no primary health centres or government hospitals are available near flood relief centres.

Now, intercity bus services exclusive to vaccinated passengers

In a bid to encourage more passengers to chose travelling in buses, Bengaluru-based online ticketing platform RedBus has announced the launch of services exclusively available to passengers who have received the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the company, passengers will be asked to submit proof of receiving at least the first shot of Covid-19 vaccine while boarding to ensure intercity travellers get to travel only with vaccinated co-passengers and crew.

“The travellers will also be informed of these requirements before the journey through e-mail and SMS. The partner bus operator staff will physically verify the vaccination certificates/ ID proofs for all adult passengers before boarding, with the exception of passengers aged below 18. Passengers who fail to provide the necessary proof will be denied boarding,” a statement read.

Health minister discusses construction of ‘Corona Warriors’ memorial

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar Friday discussed the construction of a proposed memorial for ‘Corona Warriors’ who lost their lives to the pandemic in the state. “The Memorial will be a tribute to the selfless service of our ‘Corona Warriors’ and will become a source of inspiration for all young doctors and healthcare professionals,” he said after a meeting with top officials of the department.