Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: 1,259 new cases, 29 deaths; state planning 5 lakh vaccinations daily in Sept

Karnataka Tuesday reported 1,259 new cases of COVID-19 and 29 related deaths, taking the total number of cases to 29,41,026 and the toll to 37,184.

Bengaluru, which reported zero Covid-related deaths on Monday, has today reported 11 deaths and 295 cases.

As many as 1,701 persons were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 28,84,032. The state now has 19,784 active cases.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.65 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate was 2.3 per cent.

Karnataka reported 1,259 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 29,41,026. Bengaluru reported 11 deaths and 295 cases while the state reported 29 deaths, taking the toll to 37,184.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/pQwo0rrhCR — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) August 24, 2021

The health department has conducted 1,90,915 tests in the last 24 hours, including 1,46,412 RT-PCR tests, according to the health department.

Planning five lakh vaccinations every day in Sept: CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Tuesaday said the state will ramp up its efforts to curb the Covid-19 pandemic, and is planning to cover five lakh vaccinations every day in the month of September. “The Central government has assured us all help and I’m confident that they will give 1.5 crore vaccines to help us achieve the target of vaccinating 80 per cent of the population in the next three-four months.”

He was speaking at the launch of the ‘Vaccinate India Programme’, an initiative of the Department of Planning, Government of Karnataka, in collaboration with the Give India Foundation. The event was attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.