Karnataka Covid wrap: 3,203 cases; Cong appoints ‘Covid warriors’ across villages to audit pandemic-related deaths

A medic administers a dose of Sputnik V vaccine to a beneficiary during its launch in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka on Thursday reported 3,203 new cases of Covid-19 and 94 related deaths, pushing the infection count to 28,47,013 and the toll to 35,134, the health department said. The day also saw 14,302 discharges, taking the total recoveries to 27,46,544.

Of the 3,203 new cases recorded today, 676 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city also saw 10,840 discharges and 18 deaths. Active cases were at 65,312. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 2.05 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.93 per cent.

Dakshina Kannada reported 14 deaths, Dharwad (7), Ballari, and Belagavi (6 each), followed by others. After Bengaluru Urban, the highest number of fresh cases were recorded in Mysuru (366), Hassan (281), and Shivamogga (194).

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 12,14,235 infections, followed by Mysuru (1,66,940) and Tumakuru (1,15,116). Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban topped the list with 11,65,074 recoveries, followed by Mysuru (1,60,274) and Tumakuru (1,12,706).

Cumulatively, a total of 3,44,25,805 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which, 1,56,078 were tested on Thursday alone.

Vaccinate all college students by July 7, Dy CM tells VCs

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan Thursday directed Vice-Chancellors of universities in the state to expedite vaccination for students pursuing higher education courses.

“Students need to be inoculated by July 7 as per the schedule of the vaccination drive and the Vice Chancellors should try to ensure inoculation of all students by the said date. If required, this can be extended by two to three days,” Ashwathnarayan, who is also in charge of the Higher Education Department, said during a virtual meet with the VCs.

Further, he said the date of resuming offline classes would depend on the success of this vaccination drive and that the government is ready to extend all cooperation in this regard. VCs were also asked to work towards the implementation of the National Education Policy.

Karnataka: Congress appoints ‘Covid warriors’ across villages to audit Covid-19 deaths

The opposition Congress Thursday announced that ten members each will be appointed across the villages in the state, equipped with the responsibility to audit Covid-19 deaths.

“This is being done because the state government has been under-reporting deaths related to the pandemic for a long time. Our Covid warriors (volunteers) on the field will visit each house to collect data pertaining to Covid-19 deaths,” state Congress chief D K Shivakumar said.

He added that the party would then submit a “comprehensive list” of pandemic-related deaths to the state government after completing the survey.

Kodagu: Restrictions on tourist entry to continue till July 5

The Kodagu district administration has clarified that restrictions on tourist entry would continue till July 5 and that a team of officers has been deployed to check illegal entry of tourists.

Confirming the same, Assistant Commissioner Eshwar Kumar Kandu said, “We are yet to reopen tourism in Kodagu. We will decide whether to allow tourists or not based on government directives only after July 5.”

Meanwhile, officials added that an FIR was filed against a homestay in Madikeri taluk based on a complaint that it was allowing visitors despite the restrictions that were in place. “Such strict actions will continue,” Kandu said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Minister for Health and Medical Education K Sudhakar had suggested restrictions in tourism as a precautionary measure to contain the Covid-19 situation during his review visit to the district. “Even as cases have dropped here, the pandemic has not yet come under full control,” he said.

Collaboration of industries, NGOs with govt to fight Covid-19 commendable: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Thursday visited a 100-bedded oxygenated facility in Bengaluru funded by Boeing India and the SELCO Foundation.

“It is commendable that industries and NGOs have collaborated with the government in our fight against Covid-19,” Sitharaman said. The staff at the hospital in Yelahanka is being provided by Doctors for You (DFY), while the required land to set up the hospital was offered by the Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. (KPCL).

The hospital, which was completed in less than 20 days, is expected to provide facilities such as triage, donning and doffing, pharmacy, laboratory, rest areas, nurse stations, and meeting rooms for medical staff. Volunteers from DFY explained that their teams would include specialist and generalist doctors, paramedics, and facility management staff.

(With PTI inputs)