Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: With 1,890 new cases state to introduce compulsory testing

Karnataka reported 1,890 new Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,03,137 and the toll to 36,525. The day also saw 1,631 discharges. The total number of recoveries recorded in the state so far reached 28,43,110.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the most number of cases (426) while the city also saw 366 discharges and nine deaths, a health department bulletin said.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 23,478. While the positivity rate for the day was 1.30 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 1.79 per cent.

Karnataka reported 1,890 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,03,137 and the toll to 36,525. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the most number of cases (426), as the city saw 366 discharges and only nine deaths. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/aYxhTZLXin — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) July 30, 2021

Out of 34 deaths reported on Friday, nine were from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada had seven, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada (two each), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 426, Dakshina Kannada 345, Udupi 155, Mysuru 142, Hassan 135, Belagavi 103, while the rest were scattered in other areas.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,26,889 infections, followed by Mysuru 1,72,779 and Tumakuru 1,17,721.

In case of recoveries too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,02,560, discharges followed by Mysuru 1,69,056 and Tumakuru 1,15,643.

Cumulatively, a total of 3,85,10,966 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,45,197 were done on Friday alone.

Compulsory testing needed to stop Covid spread: Bommai

Amid rising Covid cases in Karnataka, new chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said there is a need to tighten the borders and take measures to put in place compulsory testing to stop the spread of the virus.

Bommai, who is on his first visit to the national capital after becoming a chief minister, also said the Karnataka government will further strengthen the state’s health infrastructure to combat the current wave of the pandemic.

Interacting with reporters before meeting Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Karnataka CM said he was in Delhi to meet the Prime Minister, the BJP chief and other Union ministers to thank them and seek their blessings.

On rising Covid cases in Karnataka, Bommai said he has spoken to district collectors of Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu in this regard.

“We have to tighten our borders. We have to make compulsory testing and vaccination,” he said.

After the Delhi visit, Bommai will hold a video conference with district collectors and health officials of Dakshina Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, and Kodagu as well as Chikkamangaluru and Udupi.

“We need to take measures to further strengthen our health infrastructure. The priority is to stop the spread of the disease,” he added.

Bommai also said that people travelling by roadways are being checked. There is a need to keep a tab on train passengers.

The district collectors (DCs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) have to take the responsibility of checking, he said adding that he has spoken to state the chief secretary in this regard. The chief secretary is discussing this issue with all DCs and SPs on Friday, he added.

Kodagu steps up Covid-19 vigil along Kerala border

Kodagu district administration has urged the health authorities to tighten screening at the border checkposts, in view of the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases in Kerala.

Travellers from Kerala cannot enter Karnataka through Kutta or Makutta border checkposts if they don’t have an RT-PCR negative test report. They are allowed to enter the state only if they produce a vaccination certificate, said Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal.

The district administration has deployed health teams for screening commuters as per the SOP at the checkposts.

(With PTI Inputs)