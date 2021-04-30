Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Vaccination of people above 18 delayed, state reports all-time high of 48,296 cases

Health workers serve food to COVID-19 patients, during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Bengaluru, Friday, April 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka on Friday reported the biggest single-day spike of 48,296 Covid-19 cases, while 217 deaths took the death toll to 15,523.

The previous highest spike in the state was on April 28, when 39,047 cases were reported. Bengaluru Urban reported 26,756 fresh infections on Friday.

The day also saw 14,884 people getting discharged after treatment. Cumulatively, 15,23,142 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 15,523 deaths and 11,24,909 discharges. There are 3,82,690 active cases at present.

Among the 217 deaths reported on Friday, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 93.

The health bulletin said 3,500 cases were reported in Mysuru, 1,801 in Tumakuru, 1,282 in Ballari, 1,256 in Kalaburagi, 1,205 in Dakshina Kannada, while Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Raichur, Hassan, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Udupi, Kodagu and Chikkaballapura reported well in excess of 500 each.

A man looks on during mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Friday, April 30, 2021. (PTI Photo) A man looks on during mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Friday, April 30, 2021. (PTI Photo)

A total of 2.55 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,89,793 were on Friday, the bulletin said. It said 96.81 lakh people had so far received both the first and second shots of the covid-19 vaccine.

Vaccination of people above 18 may be delayed: CM & Health Minister

Vaccination in Karnataka for people above 18 years of age will be delayed since the doses have not yet been supplied by the manufacturer, said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa.

“Our Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar has said clearly that the vaccine has not been supplied yet. We will vaccinate people once it arrives,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

On the delay in supply of vaccines, the CM said, “The Centre is helping us in various ways. Other countries are also helping India.”

Meanwhile, Sudhakar also said that vaccination of those aged above 18 years, which was to start from May 1, might be delayed as fresh consignments of vaccines have not yet arrived. “I request people above 18 years of age not to visit hospitals as the government is yet to receive the order from the manufacturer,” he said.

“It is not possible for us to start vaccinating people in the age group of 18 to 45 years from tomorrow. Please don’t take it otherwise. The moment we get official information, we will let you know,” Sudhakar added.

Maternity hospitals to be transit oxygen centres in Bengaluru

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has established 10 maternity hospitals into transit oxygen centres which will help those in critical need of oxygen.

BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta during his visit to the transit oxygen centre at Wilson Garden on Friday said, “The doctors will confirm who requires oxygen through triaging and they will be further recommended for treatment at the hospital.”

There are 12 Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in the city having around 2,100 beds, of which 800 have been occupied by now. Every CCC will have a 20% oxygen bed facility. Besides, a meeting will be conducted with the Resident Welfare Associations in the city regarding opening CCCs in apartment complexes. The BBMP will set up triaging centres too, which will decide if patients need to be admitted to the hospital or CCC. If not, they will be sent home, Gupta said.

The transit oxygen centres are located in Rajajinagar Maternity Hospital, Kaveripura Maternity Hospital, Gavipuram Guttahalli Referral Maternity Hospital, Azad Nagar Maternity Hospital, Pobbathi Maternity Hospital, Magadi Road Maternity Hospital, Adugodi Maternity Hospital, Tavarekere Maternity Hospital, Hoskerehalli Referral Hospital, Shantinagar Maternity Hospital and Wilson Garden Maternity Hospital.