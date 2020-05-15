Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Total cases cross 1,000; 20 Dubai returnees test positive

Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Centre has decided to bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad. The Karnataka government has prepared a list of 10,823 people from the state. (File/ Souce: PRO/Govt of Kerala) Under the Vande Bharat Mission, the Centre has decided to bring back Indian citizens stranded abroad. The Karnataka government has prepared a list of 10,823 people from the state. (File/ Souce: PRO/Govt of Kerala)

Just over two months and a week since Karnataka reported its first novel coronavirus case, the state surpassed the 1,000 mark Friday. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 45 new cases were reported since 5 pm on Thursday, taking the total tally to 1,032. Of the new cases, 20 are of expatriates who returned to the state from Dubai as part of the first phase of Vande Bharat mission.

As many as 177 people and two infants had landed at the Mangaluru airport late night on May 12 in an Air India Express flight. As per the records maintained by the health department, 15 of them are in Dakshina Kannada district while five others are in Udupi.

“All of them have been admitted to designated Covid-19 hospitals in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts,” Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Karnataka Heath Commissioner told Indianexpress.com

Of the other cases confirmed on Friday, 13 are from Bengaluru, four from Bidar, three from Hassan, two from Chitradurga, and one case each from Shivamogga and Bagalkote.

Also Read | Delhi-Bengaluru train passengers stage protest on platform, sent back

No trace of community transmission in Karnataka

No community transmission has taken place in the state ever since the pandemic outbreak, reiterated Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar Friday, adding that the state has fared well in containing coronavirus.

Comparing the state’s statistics to the national average, he said, “The average daily growth in the number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka is 5.4 per cent while the national average is 11.8 per cent.”

Also Read | Coronavirus numbers explained: Top ten states account for over 90% caseload

He added, “There is no trace of community transmission in Karnataka. 25 per cent of the cases trace back to domestic and international travel history whole 7 per cent of the cases exhibit comorbidities.”

<p “width=420″ lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>There is no trace of community transmission in Karnataka. 25% of cases trace back to dom & intl travel history & 7% cases hv comorbidities. Avg daily growth in state is 5.4% while its 11.8% for country. With positivity rate of 1% there is 1 case for every 100 tests.@PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/fLLVabwU4B— Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) May 15, 2020

As of 12 pm on May 15, the state has witnessed 476 discharges and 35 deaths. The total number of active cases in the state is 520.

Mysuru district hospital records 100 per cent recovery

In a sigh of relief to health officials and citizens in Mysuru, the department recorded a 100 per cent recovery in Mysuru District Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 hospital in the state.

Confirming the same, health officials said, “All the 90 COVID-19 positive patients admitted to Mysore District Hospital have been discharged without any deaths recorded. Thank you for all the support.”

Throughout the month of April, Mysuru was second on the list of districts with most number of cases in Karnataka, after capital city Bengaluru.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.