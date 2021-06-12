Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Test positivity rate drops to 4.86%, 159 more deaths

As many as 1,69,695 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as another 2,36,719 people were vaccinated across the state. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka recorded a test positivity rate of 4.86 per cent on Friday, slipping below 5 per cent for the first time since the first week of April. As many as 14,975 people recovered from the infection as the trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh cases (8,249) continued.

The trend reflected in Bengaluru as well as the active caseload in the city dropped to 91,760. The state capital logged 1,154 new infections and 4769 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Karnataka reports 8,249 new Covid19 infections and 159 deaths. Test positivity rate drops to 4.86% as 14,975 people recover.

Meanwhile, the state health department linked 159 more deaths to Covid-19 of which, 48 were from Bengaluru Urban. Other districts that reported the most fatalities were Mysuru (20), Haveri (10), Ballari and Dharwad (9), and Shivamogga (7).

As many as 1,69,695 samples were tested in the last 24 hours as another 2,36,719 people were vaccinated across the state. Karnataka, as on June 11, has 2,03,769 active cases.

Indian chess grandmaster and former world champion Viswanathan Anand will play a ‘simultaneous exhibition’ match against celebrities and businesspersons to raise funds for The Akshaya Patra Foundation’s Covid-19 relief feeding efforts.

The charity event is a part of ‘Checkmate COVID Celebrity Edition’ by Chess.com India and Prachura Padakannaya, CEO – Xcetra Talent Management, in association with Akshaya Patra.

It will be held on June 13 at 5 pm and live-streamed on Chess.com, India’s official YouTube channel. Checkmate COVID series will have five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand play 10 Indian celebrities and business leaders. The line-up comprises actors Aamir Khan, Kiccha Sudeep and Riteish Deshmukh, singer Arijit Singh, singer-songwriter Ananya Birla, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, Manu Kumar Jain – MD of Xiaomi India, Nikhil Kamath – Co-founder of Zerodha, producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Prachura Padakannaya.

“Since March 2020, the Foundation has served over 128 million meals to people from vulnerable communities, who are facing difficulty arranging food for themselves due to the Covid-19 pandemic and containment measures to curb the outbreak”, the statement read.

Kodagu coffee estates to host Covid vaccination drives soon, hints MLA

Virajpet MLA K G Bopaiah has hinted that the authorities are planning to launch a Covid-19 vaccination drive in coffee plantations of Kodagu in a bid to make the district pandemic-free.

The MLA, in a meeting with coffee growers, further sought the support of large plantations and companies to make the drive successful. He also urged plantation owners and people heading growers’ associations to avoid bringing workers from outside the district.

“The essential works in estates can be done using workers who are locally available. It is important that we follow the guidelines to contain the pandemic. Priority should be given to save lives,” he said.

Bengaluru: BBMP to retain only 20% of beds in pvt hospitals as demand subsides

With the demand for Covid-19 beds in hospitals subsiding, the BBMP has decided to release beds in private medical colleges and hospitals back to the institutions and retain only 20 per cent of them.

According to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, as many as 13,000 beds in private hospitals and medical colleges in the city were earmarked under the government quota. “We have decided to retain around 20 per cent of the general beds, and return the rest to them,” he said.

Gupta added that the government and the civic body together would decide on High Dependency Unit (HDU), Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and ICU-Ventilator (ICU-V) beds in the coming days.

Kalaburagi: 600 specially abled get Covid vaccine

As many as 600 specially-abled people got inoculated on Friday in a first such drive held by the district administration in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi.

The camp was held at Indira Gandhi Memorial Town Hall to which buses were arranged for the beneficiaries from their respective places of residence.

Launching the drive, Deputy Commissioner V V Jyothsna, admitted that people in rural areas were still reluctant to take the vaccine.

“While vaccination for the elderly is garnering an encouraging response in urban areas, it is not yet up to the mark in rural areas. Officials have been directed to take measures to convince people in rural areas to get inoculated,” she said.

The Karnataka High Court has asked the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) not to dismantle the existing Covid care facilities in the city until the same is suggested by an expert panel.

According to a special division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar, facilities like Covid Care Centres (CCCs) and Triage Centres (TCs) should not be dismantled till the expert group — set up by the state government to prepare for a possible third wave of the pandemic — submits its recommendations.

Bengaluru civic body launches new queue system for Covid-19 bed management

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a queue system integrated into its existing Covid-19 Hospital Bed Management System (CHBMS). The new system is expected to enable recording triage notes of all patients seeking hospital admission with the hospital or bed type at Covid Care Centres recommended based on clinical conditions.

As per the system, launched by Minister Aravind Limbavali, patients will now get a token number automatically during triaging, specific to a particular bed type and zone. “This number can be tracked in real time on the public dashboard by patients using either Specimen Referral Form (SRF) ID or Bengaluru Urban (BU) number,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta explained.

He added that an emergency quota has also been created for special cases, including Covid cases in pregnant women, children and senior citizens.

