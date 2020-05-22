Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State to bear cost of stranded migrants’ travel back home

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka rose to 1,710 on Friday as 105 fresh cases were reported until 12 noon.(Representational) The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka rose to 1,710 on Friday as 105 fresh cases were reported until 12 noon.(Representational)

The Karnataka government Friday decided to bear the travel cost of migrant workers stranded in the state going back to their home towns in Shramik Special trains till May 31.

“The Government has considered the plea of migrant workers who were unable to bear the travel expenditure to go back to their hometown. The government considers migrant workers, who have come from far-flung parts of our country, as our own people and it is my firm belief that they too must be supported by the State,” Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

Welcoming the move, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President D K Shivakumar said, “Thank you CM Yediyurappa for favourably considering the Congress party’s demands to take up the cause of our nation builders.”

As on 3.30 pm on Friday, the South Western Railway has operated 122 such trains for migrants to different states in the country ferrying over 1.7 lakh passengers.

Fresh cases on steady rise as more Maharashtra returnees test positive

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka rose to 1,710 on Friday as 105 fresh cases were reported until 12 noon. At least 84 out of the 105 new cases were identified as those coming back from the neighbouring state of Maharashtra.

The number of active cases across the state crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time, with the total number rising to 1,080. While the total number of cases crossed 1,000 on May 15 itself- after over two months since the first confirmed case in Bengaluru on March 8 – over 700 fresh cases were reported in the last week alone.

Given the spike in cases, especially due to returnees from other states, the state government had revised its Covid-19 testing protocol on Thursday making it mandatory for returnees from six states to undergo testing, even if they are asymptomatic.

The states identified by the Karnataka government are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

BBMP collects Rs 3.43 lakh fine for not wearing masks

Bengaluru’s local civic body the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Friday stated that it has collected a penalty amount of Rs 3,43,000 from citizens for not wearing masks or covering faces.

#COVID19: Bengaluru’s local civic body BBMP has collected a fine of ?3.43 lakh from citizens for not wearing masks/covering faces from May 5. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/bXRNrV3F1T — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) May 22, 2020

According to the statistics shared by the BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar, most violations were reported from East Zone (584) followed by Mahadevapura Zone (277) in the city since May 5.

A total of 1,715 citizens were fined for violating the order so far, Kumar said.

BBMP had made it mandatory for citizens to wear masks in public areas and workspaces in a bid to control further spread of the pandemic.

While the penalty was set at Rs 1,000 for violations, BBMP had later revised the same to Rs 200 for the first and subsequent offences as per the government notification of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Regulations, 2020.

