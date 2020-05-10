Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State sees 53 new cases, death toll 31

Karnataka continued to operate Shramik Specials for migrants on Sunday as two more trains departed from stations at the outskirts of Bengaluru. Karnataka continued to operate Shramik Specials for migrants on Sunday as two more trains departed from stations at the outskirts of Bengaluru.

With 53 new cases confirmed in Karnataka in the last 12 hours, the total number of novel coronavirus cases in the state are now 847.

According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 22 of these are from Belagavi. With the new additions, the north Karnataka district now has 105 cases, behind capital city Bengaluru as the district with the most cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Shimoga and Bagalkote recorded eight new cases each as seven more from Uttara Kannada, three more from Bengaluru and Kalaburagi, and one each from Davangere and Chikkaballapura comprise the other new cases confirmed as on 12 noon on Sunday.

As on Saturday, Karnataka had tested over a lakh people since the pandemic broke out earlier in March. Medical Education Minister Dr Sudhakar K had said, “We are boosting our testing capacity to have 60 labs by end of this month and will be able to conduct 10,000 tests per day.”

56-year-old succumbs to SARI in Bengaluru, death toll 31

With the death of a 56-year-old female patient (P-846) linked to COVID-19 in Bengaluru on Sunday, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in Karnataka rose to 31.

According to health officials, the patient had succumbed to Severe Acute Respiratory Infection on Monday (May 4) but was tested COVID-19 positive on Saturday (May 9).

Two more Shramik Specials depart from Bengaluru

Karnataka continued to operate Shramik Specials for migrants on Sunday as two more trains departed from stations at the outskirts of Bengaluru. While one train left Malur for Bankura (West Bengal), the other left Chikkabanavara for Udhampur (Kashmir).

According to South Western Railway (SWR) officials, each passenger is provided meals prepared by base kitchens operated by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

“While trains have no pantry cars attached to them as a precautionary measure, SWR ensures that the passengers are provided food from IRCTC base kitchens. Three meals are provided each day during the journey and food is delivered at operational stops,” SWR Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya told Indianexpress.com

Another railway official added, “While each passenger boards the train, a packet meal is provided. This includes a packet of cooked rice, chapati, biscuits, cookies and pickle.”

Passengers allowed to travel in Shramik Specials are requested to reach a common point, mostly a police station, where verification of documents and medical examination takes place.

Officials explained that those verified will be then taken to the railway station in disinfected buses provided by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation.

“Once they reach the station, railway and police personnel briefs them about the journey and advises them on how to keep social distancing and to be safe throughout the journey. While boarding, each passenger is verified again and food packets are distributed,” the official added.

