Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State reports biggest single day spike of 14,859 cases

A deserted look of church street after the authorities announced the night curfew amid surge in coronavirus cases in Bengaluru, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Karnataka on Friday reported biggest single day spike of 14,859 COVID-19 cases, and 78 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 11,24,509 and the toll to 13,190, while Bengaluru Urban with 9,917 infections.

The day also saw 4,031 patients getting discharged after recovery. Cumulatively 11,24,509 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 13,190 deaths and 10,03,985 discharges,the state Health department said in a bulletin.

Out of 1,07,315 active cases, 1,06,738 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 577 are in Intensive Care Units.

Among the 78 deaths reported on Friday, 57 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (5), Kalaburagi (3), Bidar and Tumakuru (2), and one each from Ballari, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Mandya, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Yadgir.

Among the districts where new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 9,917, Kalaburagi 488, Tumakuru 432, Mysuru 415, Bengaluru Rural 358, Bidar 326, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases with a total of 5,22,438, followed by Mysuru 60,163 and Ballari 41,498.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 4,37,801, followed by Mysuru 56,395 and Ballari 39,526. A total of over 2,33,04,701 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,33,737 were done on Friday alone.

Karnataka CM Conducts emergency meeting:

Karnataka Chief minister BS Yediyurappa conducted meeting with ministers and official on Friday regarding COVID-19-related restrictions like “corona curfew”. He said that the curfew are in place will continue and the government will decide on the future course of action aimed at controlling its spread on April 20.

A health worker sorts swab samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Bengaluru, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) A health worker sorts swab samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Bengaluru, Saturday, April 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

At an emergency meeting held today under his leadership, it has been decided to strictly prohibit unnecessary gatherings and to limit the number of people attending marriages and events to 100 from 200 in closed spaces and 200 (from 500) in open spaces.

“We have discussed the report from experts, the curfew that is in place between 10 pm to 5 am at some district centres will continue and we are thinking about in which other districts it needs to be extended. No other decision has been taken today,” Yediyurappa said.

Speaking to reporters after chairing an emergency meeting with Health Minister K Sudhakar and top officials for about one-and-half hours, he said the Covid situation was going out of control in Bengaluru and few other places.

“After this week, (on April 20) we will sit once again and discuss and come to a decision depending on the advice of the Prime Minister and what decisions other states will take. I have gathered all the information.. we have discussed this on priority and we will take all the necessary measures at the earliest,” he added.

According to sources, the state’s Technical Advisory Committee on COVID has reportedly recommended more rigorous curfew-like curbs and enforcement measures in the state.

Family members and relatives wait for the funeral of a COVID-19 victim at a crematorium in Bengaluru, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) Family members and relatives wait for the funeral of a COVID-19 victim at a crematorium in Bengaluru, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Following the video conference with PM Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister had last week announced a corona curfew between 10 pm to 5 am in district centres of Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Tumakuru, Udupi-Manipal, from April 10 to 20, aimed at controlling the virus spread.

In response to a question about strict measures being taken by states like Delhi, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, among others, Yediyurappa said an appropriate decision will be taken.

“Don’t compare our state with others, we have our own reasons, so as of now there is no change and restrictions that are in place will continue till April 20…”

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, the state government has convened an all-party meeting on April 18 at 4 pm to discuss strategies to control the spread of infections.

Sharing details of the meeting, Health Minister Sudhakar said ahead of the all party meeting, a meeting of legislators and Ministers in Bengaluru has been called on April 18 morning to discuss measures that need to be taken to control the spread and regarding treatment for patients.

A medic collects samples for COVID-19 tests at Bengaluru City Railway Station, amid surge in A medic collects samples for COVID-19 tests at Bengaluru City Railway Station, amid surge in coronavirus cases on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

He pointed out the number of cases were increasing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits and stressed the importance of containing the spread, ramping up tests, keeping vigil on those who are in isolation and quarantine besides enhancing containment zones.

He advised those with mild or moderate symptoms to use the makeshift hospital facility at hotels as about 95 per cent of those who test positive do not require hospitalisation.

Big private and corporate hospitals will have to come to an agreement with three, four and five star hotels– at least ten of them in the city– to convert them into makeshift hospitals for treatment of such patients.

“…I appeal to those with mild or moderate symptoms, if you still feel that you need to be under a doctor’s supervision use the makeshift hospital facility made at hotels,” he said.

Beds to be increased in hospitals: Health Minister:

Noting that arrangements are being made for 3000 beds at these makeshift hospitals, the minister said only those with severe symptoms should get admitted in the hospitals and an order to this effect will be issued soon.

At government medical college hospitals in Bengaluru, it has been decided to reserve 1,000 beds and in the same way, private medical college hospitals will reserve about 5,000 beds for COVID patients, he said.

Further, it has been decided to reserve 1,000 beds at government hospitals and 50 per cent beds at private hospitals for COVID patients prescribed by the government.

A family member performs a ritual during the funeral of a COVID victim at a crematorium in Bengaluru, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak) A family member performs a ritual during the funeral of a COVID victim at a crematorium in Bengaluru, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Nodal officers have been appointed for the convenience of the patients who need hospitalisation.

Sudhakar said one ambulance has been deployed to each ward in Bengaluru city and also 49 “Shraddanjali vans” (to carry dead bodies of COVID patients) have been deployed and they will operate free of cost.

Relatives of the deceased need not pay any amount for cremation or last rites as it has been made free, he said.

He said there was no shortage of Remdesivir and government had a stock of over 30,000 vials.

“Other than this, we have issued a tender for procuring 80,000 more vials and it will be finalised in a couple of days.”

Private hospitals will also be supplied based on the requirements, he said.

Tender has been invited for setting up oxygen units at all government district hospitals and the Centre has been requested for supply of 5,000 oxygen cylinders.

Frontline workers like Doctors, nursing and paramedic staff as per requirement will be recruited temporarily on a contract basis, Sudhakar said.

“Increasing tracing, testing and getting the report within 24 hours will be our prime focus.”

Micro containment and containment zones in Bengaluru and other major cities will be given priority, he said, adding unnecessary gatherings of people have been prohibited.

“Restrictions on the number of people gathering for marriages and events has been brought down from 200 to 100 in closed spaces and 500 to 200 in open spaces,” he said.

BBMP to hand-stamp Covid-infected: Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta

In the wake of rising Covid cases in areas under BBMP limits, the Covid-infected will be hand stamped starting tomorrow. The BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed the officials to take measures in the regard in all the zones with immediate effect.

Speaking at a meeting about Covid management at zonal level, he said that actions must be taken at every zone to stop the virus from spreading. The ink required to stamp the Covid patients must be provided to all the zones, he instructed.

The bed capacity at private hospitals must be increased as per the Government order. Contact tracing must be done actively at booth level. Containment zone in every zone must be uniform. Ambulance services must be arranged and testing and vaccination must be increased, he said.

He directed that the staff must visit the patients at home isolation and keep a track on them. The Covid care centres that are identified in the city must be started.

The bed allotment at BBMP limits has been decentralised and measures have been taken to make sure there are no lack of beds anywhere. Necessary action has been taken to make sure test results at laboratories are obtained quickly.

Covid tests for primary and secondary contacts are being done by booth level officers. Besides, disinfectant will be sprayed in all zones in collaboration with water board. He directed the officials to spray the disinfectant with jetting machines in all zones