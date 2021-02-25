Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State reports 453 new cases of COVID-19, seven fatalities

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 271, followed by Mysuru (27), Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada (24), Kalaburagi and Udupi (12), followed by others. (File Photo)

Karnataka Thursday reported 453 new cases of COVID-19 and seven related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,49,636 and the death toll to 12,316.

According to the health department, the day also saw 947 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 453 fresh cases reported, 271 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

“As of February 25 evening, cumulatively 9,49,636 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,316 deaths and 9,31,725 discharges,” the Health department said in its bulletin.

Out of 5,576 active cases, 5,455 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 121 are in ICU.

Out of the 7 deaths reported on Thursday, 4 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kalaburagi, Mandya and Udupi.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 271, followed by Mysuru (27), Tumakuru and Dakshina Kannada (24), Kalaburagi and Udupi (12), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,04,628, followed by Mysuru (54,019) and Ballari (39,243).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,96,274, followed by Mysuru (52,799) and Ballari (38,601).

A total of over 1,85,62,530 samples have been tested so far, out of which 68,166 were tested on Thursday alone, and 4,847 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Karnataka’s second COVID vaccination to cover about 2 cr people

Karnataka has planned to vaccinate about 2 crore people in the second phase COVID-19 vaccination drive for those aged above 60 years and those above 45 years with co-morbidities.

The second phase of the vaccination drive starts from March 1 in the state. As part of the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the government has given a jab to the health care workers which started from January 16 and on February 8 the health department gave covid vaccine to other frontline workers.

The second dose of vaccination will be given to all who have taken first dose after 28 days of their first dosage.

COVID-19 Apartment cluster: tally reaches to 27

Days after 26 people tested positive for Covid-19 in an apartment in Bengaluru, only one resident of SJR Watermark Apartment in Ambalipura, Bellandur ward, was diagnosed with the disease on Thursday, with this tally reaches to 27

According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, the health officials had collected 85 samples on Wednesday and only one sample tested positive.

The apartment consists of nine towers with approximately 504 total flats. According to BBMP officials, out of the total, only 470 flats are occupied.

The city’s civic body officials have collected 1,140 samples from flats including of the personals working in the apartment complex like house helpers, security guards and drivers.

Earlier, an apartment in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli became a Covid-19 hotspot after 103 people were found infected after a party on the premises.

On February 14, 40 students of a nursing college in Kaval Byrasandra tested positive for the virus, following which Prasad had said that the nursing college students have contracted the Covid-19 while visiting their hometowns in Kerala.