Karnataka Covid Wrap: State reports 38,603 new cases, 476 deaths; expert panel to study black fungus infections

Karnataka Monday reported 38,603 new cases of Covid-19 and 476 fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 22,42,065 and the toll to 22,313, the Health department said. The day also saw 34,635 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 13,338 new cases.

As on May 17 evening, the state has 22,42,065 Covid-positive cases, 22,313 deaths and 16,16,092 discharges, a department bulletin said. The total number of active cases in the state stood at 6,03,639. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 39.70 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.23 per cent.

Among 476 deaths reported on Monday, 239 are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Hassan (29), Ballari (17), 15 each from Kalaburagi, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada, Tumakuru (14), Bengaluru Rural (13), Mandya (10), followed by others.

Hassan recorded 2,324 new cases, Ballari 2,322, Mysuru 1,980, Tumakuru 1,915, Belagavi 1,748, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 10,64,396, followed by Mysuru (1,14,107) and Tumakuru (83,394).

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 6,90,291, followed by Mysuru (98,669) and Ballari (56,265). A total of over 2,79,76,933 samples have been tested so far, out of which 97,236 were tested on Monday alone.

CM asks Covid patients to make use of triage centres

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has asked Covid patients to make use of the triaging centres in the city to avail medical treatment before going to hospitals.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Yediyurappa said, “We are increasing the number of triage centres in the city. There will be doctors available round-the-clock at these centres, who will work in three shifts.”

“Looking at the conditions of the patients, the doctors will recommend sending them to the hospitals and will decide when to give treatment at the ICU,” the Chief Minister said at the launch of a triage centre of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike(BBMP) at Kengeri in the city.

Later, the CM inaugurated a Covid care centre at the BGS Global Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital. The Karnataka government has decided to set up many triage centres in the city, which will not only provide quality treatment to Covid patients but also reduce the burden on the medical team in hospitals.

Expert panel to study black fungus infection: Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar

Mucormycosys or black fungus is now a noticed disease – hospitals should report it to the government and it is illegal to hide it, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar. He was speaking to the media in Bengaluru after a meeting with experts and officials to discuss the threat posed by black fungus.

The expert committee headed by Dr H S Satish, HoD, ENT at Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has been formed to study and submit a report to the government.

People suffering from diabetes and taking in high dosage of steroids are vulnerable to black fungus. Those who undergo organ transplantations and those with immunocompromised conditions like HIV are also likely to contract the disease, said Sudhakar.

He added, “Amphotericin injection is being given for the treatment of this disease. A single patient needs 40-60 vials of this medicine. The Centre has approved 1,050 vials, out of which 450 vials have been supplied to our state. Also, we have placed orders for 20,000 vials. A total of 97 people have reported this infection so far and they are being treated at Bowring Hospital on an experimental basis.”