Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State reports 3709 new cases,139 deaths; lockdown curbs eased in four districts

The Karnataka government relaxed COVID-19-related restrictions in four districts, allowing all shops other than those air-conditioned, to function from 6 am to 1 pm.

Karnataka reported 3709 new cases of Covid-19 and 139 deaths, taking the total number of infections to over 28.15 lakh and fatality figures to 34,164.

Tuesday once again saw higher number of recoveries (8,111) than new infections. The number of people currently under treatment in the state is just over 1.18 lakh.

While the test positivity rate for the day stood at 2.87 percent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 3.74 percent. Significantly, Bengaluru reported 803 new cases, 1,745 discharges and 26 deaths.

Karnataka today reported 3,709 new cases of COVID-19 and 139 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,15,029 and toll to 34,164. Bengaluru reported 803 new cases, 1,745 discharges and 26 deaths. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/IinNasYYWX — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) June 22, 2021

In terms of deaths, Dakshina Kannada (15) stood second followed by Mysuru (11), Davangere and Kolar (9), Mandya (8) and others. According to a health department bulletin, the top contributors to the fresh case tally Tuesday include Mysuru with 486 new cases, Dakshina Kannada 374 and Hassan 309.

Cumulatively, over 3 crore samples have been tested in the state so far since the beginning of the pandemic. Tuesday saw over 1.29 lakh samples being tested.

Karnataka eases lockdown restrictions in four districts

The Karnataka government relaxed Covid-19-related restrictions in four districts, allowing all shops other than those air-conditioned, to function from 6 am to 1 pm. However, air-conditioned shopping complexes and malls will continue to remain shut.

In an order, revenue department Principal Secretary N Manjunatha Prasad said the lockdown norms have been relaxed in Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Davanagere, and Chamarajanagar districts with immediate effect and until 5 am of July 5.

“In exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the Chairman, State Executive Committee, after assessing current COVID 19 situation in certain districts, hereby permits the functioning of all shops other than air-conditioned shops, air-conditioned shopping complexes, and malls, from 6 am to 1 pm,” the order said.

The government had imposed restrictions from April 27 in view of the surge in coronavirus cases and relaxed the curbs in a phased manner, following a decline in infections.

Two crore vaccine doses given in state so far

Over two crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people of Karnataka so far, said state health minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Karnataka completed 2 crore vaccine doses today! Our State is No.1 in South India in vaccination. We are committed to vaccinating entire adult population of the State before December 31, 2021. Thank you @narendramodi ji for all the support.@drharshvardhan @BSYBJP pic.twitter.com/taduy86Njc — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) June 22, 2021

The minister also highlighted that Karnataka stood first among the South Indian states in terms of vaccine doses given.

“We are committed to vaccinating the entire adult population of the State before December 31, 2021. Thank you @narendramodi ji for all the support,” he said in a tweet.