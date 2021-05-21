Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State reports 32,218 fresh cases; lockdown extended till June 7

The total number of active cases stood at 5,14,238. While the positivity rate stood at 24.22 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.09 per cent. (representational, file)

Karnataka on Friday reported 32,218 fresh Covid-19 cases, and recorded 353 deaths, the health department said.

The total number of infections so far stands at 23,67,742, and the death toll is 24,207. Out of the 32,218 new cases logged on Friday, 9,591 were from Bengaluru Urban alone and the city saw 26,956 discharges.

Cumulatively, 23,67,742 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 24,207 deaths and 18,29,276 discharges, the health department said in a bulletin.

Among 353 deaths reported on Friday, 129 were from Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural had 30, Ballari 23, Uttara Kannada 22, Shivamogga 20, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of cases with 9,591, Mysuru 2,355, Hassan 2,071, Tumakuru 1,773, Ballari 1,650, followed by others. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 11,03,844, followed by Mysuru 1,21,987 and Tumakuru 90,952.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 8,04,056, followed by Mysuru 1,07,934 and Ballari 65,389 A total of over 2,84,53,442 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,33,013 were on Friday alone.

Karnataka extends lockdown till June 7

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government extended the statewide lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 till June 7, 6 am Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said in Bengaluru. Hence, the lockdown restrictions which are in place across the state will continue till June 7.

The Karnataka government had initially announced 14 days ‘close down’ from April 27, but subsequently imposed a complete lockdown from May 10 to May 24, as the COVID cases continued to increase across the state.

The Chief Minister clarified that there are no changes in the restrictions. “The decision to extend the lockdown for two weeks is taken after experts advised us to continue the lockdown.” he said after a meeting with senior officials and ministers on Friday evening.

Belagavi hospital starts clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccine on children

20 children between the age of 12 and 18 years have been given the first dose of ZyCov-D vaccine, developed by Zydus Cadila in the Belagavi-based Jeevan Rekha hospital as part of clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The children who received the vaccine will get the second dose on the 28th day and third dose on 52nd day, according to the hospital.

“10 boys and 10 girls have been administered the vaccine, so far there are no side effects found,” said Dr Amit Bhate, Director of Jeevan Rekha Hospital.

“The doctors are keeping a tab on the condition of all the 20 children at regular intervals and found that they were healthy,” Dr Amit Bhate added.

Jeevan Rekha had also conducted the trials of the COVAXIN vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech last year.