Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State reports 2,372 new Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday reported 2,372 new cases of Covid-19 and 27 deaths, the health department said. The total tally now is 39,26,669 and the death toll is 39,640.

There were 5,395 discharges today, taking the total number of recoveries to 38,51,298. Of the new cases, 1,059 were from Bengaluru Urban, which saw 2,501 people being discharged and seven deaths.

The positivity rate for the day stood at 2.31 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.13 per cent. The total number of active cases across the state is now 35,697.

Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases with 148, Ballari 112, Belagavi 96, Dakshina Kannada 92, Tumakuru 74, followed by others. Of the 27 deaths, 7 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru 4, Dakshina Kannada 3, Davangere, Dharwad and Tumakuru 2, followed by others.

Cumulatively, a total of 6.34 crore samples have been tested, of which 1,02,279 were on Sunday alone, said in the health bulletin by the health department.

Meanwhile, State Health Commissioner D. Randeep said all the districts and BBMP areas had been asked to audit the 645 deaths reported from January 1 till January 31 to identify fatalities that can be attributed only to COVID-19.