Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State reports 11,042 new cases, 194 deaths; relaxes lockdown

Sports persons wait to get the Covid-19 vaccine, at Kanteerava Stadium, in Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Thursday reported 11,042 new cases of Covid-19 and 194 related deaths, taking the total number of infections to 27,39,290 and the toll to 32,485. The day also saw 15,721 discharges.

Bengaluru Urban logged 2,191 fresh cases, as the city also saw 4,846 discharges and 47 deaths.

As on June 10 evening, cumulatively, 27,39,290 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 32,485 deaths and 24,96,132 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

#Karnataka Thursday reported 11,042 new Covid-19 cases, 194 deaths, and 15,721 recoveries according to the health department. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/LhkEtYHm1S — Express Bengaluru (@IEBengaluru) June 10, 2021

Karnataka’s active caseload stands at 2,10,652. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 6.58 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.75 per cent.

Mysuru reported 18 deaths, Belagavi (12), Hassan (10), Bengaluru Rural, Dakshin Kannada, Dharwad and Shivamogga (8 each), followed by others. Mysuru accounted for 1,011 new cases, Hassan (776), Dakshina Kannada (580), Tumakuru (571), followed by the rest.

Bengaluru Urban district has a total of 11,91,732, positive cases, while Mysuru has 1,55,246 and Tumakuru 1,10,487. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 10,81,093, followed by Mysuru (1,39,042) and Tumakuru (99,546).

Cumulatively, a total of 3,11,93,920 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 1,67,731 were tested on Thursday alone.

Karnataka relaxes lockdown

Karnataka relaxed the Covid-19 lockdown in the state apart from 11 districts. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Thursday night announced a phased unlocking process in the state.

The existing lockdown rules will continue for districts with high test positivity rate (TPR). There are Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Mysuru, Hassan, Chamarajanagara, Mandya, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Belagavi and Kodagu.

Meanwhile, the government has given powers to District commissioners to bring in stringent action in consultation with the District in-charge ministers in these districts.

The night curfew will be in effect from 7 pm to 5 am in all other districts, including Bengaluru City. The weekend curfew will also be in effect from 7 pm on Friday till 5 am starting June 14.

The curbs have been in effect since April 27 but from May 10, the chief minister announced a shutdown till May 24 morning. However, it was further extended till June 7. Then again, as per experts’ suggestion, Yediyurappa further extended the lockdown till June 14 to contain the spread of Covid-19 across the state.

Lockdown to continue in Dakshina Kannada district: minister

The lockdown announced in the wake of Covid-19 spread has been extended by another week in Karnataka’s Dakshina Kannada district from June 14, district-in-charge minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said on Thursday.

He was talking to reporters after participating in a video conference with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, along with deputy commissioners of Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Mysuru, Mandya, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Chikkamagaluru and Tumakuru districts.

In all these districts, the test positivity rate was high last week. The chief minister was requested to extend the lockdown by a week while exempting a few industries, and he has approved the request, Poojary said.

He added that a meeting of MPs and MLAs in the district will be held on Friday to take a decision on the exemptions to be given during the next phase of lockdown.