Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State records highest daily spike with 127 cases; BMTC KSRTC start bus services

Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses started operations to different parts of the state and the city bus service in Bengaluru was also pressed into service on Tuesday morning.

As per the latest protocol, the public buses will carry only 30 passengers on each bus and all onboard will have to wear masks and follow social distancing norms. Additionally, the KSRTC is also conducting thermal screening of all passengers before boarding.

On Monday, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced the bus services will resume in the state from Tuesday. “BMTC and state transport corporation buses will operate with only 30 passengers on each bus, following social distancing norms and wearing masks. The bus services will not be allowed in containment zones,” he said.

Along with state transport corporation buses, private buses are also permitted to start operations. “Bus fares will not be increased. Inter-state transport will not be allowed, except in emergencies,” Yediyurappa added.

According to KSRTC, till Tuesday at 12 pm around 2,850 passengers have travelled in buses.

Meanwhile, KSRTC has requested passengers to book their tickets online. “KSRTC requests passengers to book online tickets to avoid over crowding in bus stations and to avoid waiting in long queues. Since buses are running 50 per cent capacity, more number of buses to be operated in particular destinations, passengers have to wait for a long, so it is requested to opt for online booking of tickets as their first priority,” KSRTC said in a statement.

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has started operating services on high-density corridors in the city. However, air-conditioned buses will not be operated.

In a statement, BMTC clarified that only passengers having monthly, weekly, or daily passes will be allowed to travel in buses plying across the city, in a bid to maintain social distancing.

While a weekly pass that allows a passenger to use BMTC services unlimited for a week will cost Rs 300, daily passes issued by conductors on the bus will cost Rs 70.

Karnataka records highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases

Karnataka on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases with 127 confirmed cases taking the total number of infections to 1,373 in the state.

In this 91 patients have travel history to Maharashtra. Meanwhile, three deaths were also reported taking the toll in the state to 40.

According to the health department, the three deaths were reported from Ballari, Vijaypura and Bengaluru Urban. A 61-year-old male patient from Ballari, with a recent history of cardiac surgery, passed away on Tuesday after testing positive for Covid-19. The patient was also diagnosed with SARI and had a travel history to Bengaluru.

The second patient is a 65-year-old male patient from Vijayapura – with a known case of HTN (Hypertension), DM (Diabetes mellitus), and IHD – who was brought dead on Monday to the designated hospital, Vijayapura. He tested had positive for Covid-19.

Karnataka reported 127 new #COVID19 cases on Tuesday(12pm). With this, the total number of positive persons in the state has gone up to 1,373. It includes 40 deaths and 530 discharges. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/8Vi0Ywz7od — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) May 19, 2020

A 54-year-old man from Bengaluru, with a known case of IHD, was admitted to a private hospital in the city and died on Monday and tested positive for Covid-19.

Out of the new Covid-19 cases, 62 are from Mandya, all of whom had a travel history to Mumbai. Davangere reported 19 cases, Shivamogga reported 12 of which 10 had travelled to Maharashtra and Kerala. Kalaburagi reported 11 cases with a travel history to Maharashtra, Bengaluru urban six, Udupi and Uttara Kannada four, Hassan three, Chikkamagaluru two, and one each from Gadag, Vijayapura, Yadgir, and Chitradurga.

Railway's gifted toys to children traveling in Shramik trains

South Western Railway (SWR) officials gifted toys and colouring books to children traveling in the Shramik trains from Bengaluru.

On Monday, the SWR started a unique campaign called “SMILE BACK” where the kids traveling in the Shramik train to Assam were given toys. Around 25 children of migrant workers received toys from railways in Bengaluru Cantonment station.

“A 55-hour long journey after tough two months is difficult for kids. Under this campaign, we distributed toys and books to kids returning to their homes in Assam. We thought giving toys to kids might be a good way to keep them engaged,” an official said.

Starting Tuesday, SWR is giving the iconic GI-tagged Channapatna toys to kids. “For kids going by Shramik Trains, we have arranged Channpatana Toys. These are GI tagged and quite popular among children, made of wood and natural colour, so safe and good for children. It will also give some additional business to local toy makers and artists,” official added.

