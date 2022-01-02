Karnataka Covid-19 Wrap: State logs 1,187 cases on Sunday; CM banks on tougher measures to curb infections

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the administration has issued instructions to increase vigil along the border as neighbouring Maharashtra was witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Bommai told media persons at Belagavi airport, “Only fully vaccinated individuals having a negative RT-PCR test report can enter the state. Not just the Belagavi check post, but other check posts have also been asked to tighten measures. Neighbouring Vijayapura district, too, has been asked to ramp up vigil along the border. About 11 check posts have been put up in Vijayapura district”. The chief minister added that though the tight measures would cause a bit of inconvenience to passengers, they were unavoidable in the interest of public health.

Vaccination Drive

Basavaraj Bommai said instructions have been issued to successfully execute the vaccination drive for teenagers aged 15 to 18. The vaccination drive for the minors will be launched on January 3. Precautionary doses for the elderly with comorbidities will start from January 10, the chief minister added.

Fully prepared

“We should be prepared to prevent the spread of Covid-19 cases and face any exigencies. Therefore, oxygen-supply companies have been contacted to ensure adequate and timely supply. District and taluk hospitals have been instructed to get their oxygen plants ready. Measures have been taken to keep 4,000 oxygen beds ready,” the chief minister said.

Night Curfew

Replying to a question on whether the government would extend the duration of the night curfew, Basavaraj Bommai said a decision in this regard would be taken after a discussion on the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state. Asked on the possibility of having another lockdown, the CM said that people should avoid creating a situation that could compel the government to impose lockdown by following the guidelines.

Hotspot Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Karnataka logged 1,187 Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a significant rise in infections for the second straight day. The total number of active cases in the state was 10,292, of which 8,671 cases were in Bengaluru Urban alone, said the state health department. The state also reported six deaths, three from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Dakshina Kannada, Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada.

The positivity rate for the day was 1.08 per cent, while the case fatality rate was 0.50 per cent. While Bengaluru Urban reported 923 cases, other districts like Dakshina Kannada registered 63 cases, Udupi (54), Mysuru (20) and Dhawarad reported 15 Covid-19 cases, among others.

Also, 275 people were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the total number of Covid-19 recoveries to 29,60,890.