Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Slump in fresh infections, TPR comes down to under 14 percent

With further slump in the Covid-19 infections, Karnataka Tuesday logged 14,366 new cases of which 6,685 were in Bengaluru. The total active cases in the state are 1,97,725 of which 105,125 are in Bengaluru.

The positivity rate in the state came down to 13.45 percent. A total of 60,914 patients recovered the same day. The health department reported about 58 new deaths of which nine were in the state capital. Over 1 lakh Covid tests were conducted.

According to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Covid war room data, out of 771 beds allotted for Covid-infected patients at nine Covid Care Centres as of Tuesday, only 10 are occupied.

On Monday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai distributed ex-gratia to families of Covid-19 victims. The families had applied for the sum and they were handed over cheques of Rs 1 lakh each.

Meanwhile, union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a ‘National Tele Mental Health Programme’ which will be launched with a network of 23 tele-mental health centres of excellence, with NIMHANS being the nodal centre. Welcoming the announcement, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar said, “Being a health minister, I am very happy at the announcement as Karnataka was the first state to have recognised the importance of mental health counselling during the pandemic. So far the state has counselled 24 lakh people through tele-counselling sessions during pandemic. Mental health is an issue which was recognised by the Union government.”