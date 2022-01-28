Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Slump in fresh cases, Delta variant make up three-fourths of samples tested

Karnataka recorded a slump in fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday, an indicator that the third wave of the pandemic may be on the path of decline. The state logged 31,198 cases out of which nearly half were reported in the capital Bengaluru. On Thursday, the state had reported over 38,000 new cases.

The active cases in the state came down to 2,88,767 with 71,092 persons recovering on Friday. A total of 50 deaths were reported, of which eight were in Bengaluru. The positivity rate is 20.91 percent and case fatality rate 0.16 percent.

State health minister K Sudhakar, in a video conference, apprised the union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya of the situation in the state. He said that only four percent of all the active cases in the state are under treatment in hospitals.

The union minister acknowledged that Karnataka has shown a huge progress in tele-consultations.

Sudhakar told the union minister that a death audit is being conducted in the state and added that comorbidities may be playing a role behind recent deaths.

Sudhakar told reporters that of the 5996 samples which were genome sequenced, Delta and it’s sub lineages make up for three-fourths of the cases followed by Omicron. Delta and its sub lineages were found in 4431 samples (73.89 percent) while Omicron was found in 1115 samples (18.59 percent).

According to the state health department, around 5.14 crore people were administered the first dose of the vaccine and over 4.25 crore people administered the second dose till Jan 28. Additionally, over 22 lakh children between the age group of 15-17 were given the first dose and 6,64,691 were administered with the precaution dose.

Meanwhile, new guidelines have been issued for disposal of Rapid Antigen and other testing kits in home usage which prohibits the citizens from disposing used kits along with domestic wet/dry waste as it is contagious. The kits should be put in a biohazard bag and handed over to waste collectors separately.

Speaking on the Covid restrictions, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday had stated that the government would look at reopening schools after getting a report from the expert committee. “The cabinet has discussed several issues including reopening of schools, representations made by several organisations with regards to relaxations and others. We have referred it to the expert committee,” the CM said.

While weekend curfew was lifted, the state government had decided to continue with the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am everyday and run cinema halls, pubs, restaurants and hotels with 50 percent occupancy.



While releasing the booklet on the 6 months achievement of the Bommai government, the CM said, “Medical infrastructure has been improved during the second and third wave of Covid. The vaccination campaign has been successfully conducted. Karnataka is the first state in the country to implement the New Education Policy. A thorough change is being affected in education. Significant progress has been made in the education, health and social welfare sectors. Our objective is to ensure education, employment and empowerment for the backwards, SC and ST communities.”