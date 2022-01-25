Karnataka Covid-19 Wrap: Recoveries outnumber fresh cases for first time during third wave

For the first time during the ongoing third wave in Karnataka, the number of recoveries exceeded the number of new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday. Karnataka reported 41,400 fresh Covid-19 cases, of which 19,105 were detected in Bengaluru alone. A total of 1,55,054 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the state. The state health department also recorded 53,093 recoveries during the day.

The positivity rate in the state stood at 26.70 per cent, whereas the case fatality rate was 0.12 per cent. The state currently has 3,50,742 active cases. Fifty-two people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, with 19 dying in Bengaluru.

Kolar logged 2,185 cases, Mysuru (1,494), Mandya (1,495), Tumkuru (2,026), Uttara Kannada (1,007), Udupi (1,202), Dharwad (1,511) and Hassan (1,381).

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that compared to Bengaluru, other districts in the state have less positivity rate.

“It was about 22 per cent last week and went up to 32% on Monday. About 5,230 infected persons are hospitalized, including 3,442 in government and 1,788 in private hospitals. Only about 2 per cent of the active cases are hospitalised, which indicates that the severity of infection is not as high as it was during the second wave. It is generally seen that people are recovering within 5-6 days, so there is no need to panic. However, people must not let their guard down,” the minister said.

He also said the third wave is expected to recede by the second or third week of February. “We have administered both the doses to about 84% of beneficiaries, and 100 per cent have received at least the first dose. This has contributed a lot in reducing the severity of disease and hospitalization,” Sudhakar said.