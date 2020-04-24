Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Plasma therapy for highly-infected patients; 31.68 lakh people in buffer zones

As many as 29 new Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in the state on Friday, of which 19 are from the capital city Bengaluru. As many as 29 new Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in the state on Friday, of which 19 are from the capital city Bengaluru.

Stepping up efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in Karnataka, the state will begin plasma therapy for severely infected Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Confirming the same, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar Friday said the initial phase of the clinical trials will begin at Victoria Hospital on Saturday.

Health Minister Sriramulu corroborated the same when he tweeted, “Proud to inform you all that Karnataka is taking a lead role to initiate Phase-I clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy for severe #COVID19 infected patients. BMC Victoria hospital will take the first step for the project tomorrow at 8 am.”

Health Minister Sriramulu corroborated the same when he tweeted, "Proud to inform you all that Karnataka is taking a lead role to initiate Phase-I clinical trials to use Convalescent Plasma Therapy for severe #COVID19 infected patients. BMC Victoria hospital will take the first step for the project tomorrow at 8 am."

Later, explaining the process, Additional Chief Secretary (H&FW) Jawaid Akhtar said the separated plasma from the blood of recovered patients would be used for the same. “Many citizens who have recovered from the infection in the state have come forward voluntarily to donate blood. However, we cannot collect blood from those suffering aged above 60 years and from those suffering from other diseases,” he said.

Covid-19 death: Protests against cremation in Dakshina Kannada

The district administration of Dakshina Kannada faced a tough time on Thursday night after residents of certain areas in the district protested against cremating a deceased patient in a crematorium decided by the officials.

The death of a 75-year-old female patient from Bantwal in Dakshina Kannada was confirmed late evening on Thursday by the Health Department. “Identified as P 432, the patient who tested positive for COVID-19 had a history of hypertension, stroke and pneumonia died at Wenlock District Hospital,” Karnataka’s Covid-19 spokesperson and Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had confirmed.

However, once the news spread among locals in Kudupu, Panchanady and Vamajur areas in the district, people had gathered objecting the cremation which was decided to be held at the Panchanady crematorium.

Following this, the body was taken to Bantwal, and then to Kaikunje where cremation was completed by 3 am on Friday, according to Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik.

Requesting citizens to refrain from such “inhuman protests” in the future, Suresh Kumar said, “No family should become untouchable because of this infection. Citizens should avoid objecting cremation of the deceased. I think we should educate our people. I also request people to refrain from such inhuman activities, even if it might be due to lack of awareness and knowledge in the issue.”

29 new cases; total in Karnataka rise to 474, 18 dead

Meanwhile, as many as 29 new Covid-19 positive cases were confirmed in the state on Friday, of which 19 are from the capital city Bengaluru. The other cases were reported from Bagalkote (3), Belagavi (2), Tumkur (1), Chikkaballapura (1), Mandya (1), and Vijayapura (2).

With 3,836 samples sent for testing in the last 24 hours, Karnataka recorded the most that have been sent for the same since the coronavirus outbreak began.

“Including these, we have tested 35,958 samples cumulatively to date,” Suresh Kumar added.

Karnataka identifies 111 containment zones, 31.68 lakh people live in buffer zones

The state government, with inputs from the respective district administrations in Karnataka, has identified 111 containment zones in the state so far.

According to health officials, Bengaluru hosts most of these (21), followed by Kalaburagi (16) and Mysuru (14). “These zones are places that include residential areas of 377 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 28 days,” Suresh Kumar clarified.

Further, the government has also identified 6,77,673 houses under ‘buffer zones’ across the state which houses a total population of 31,68,886.

Specifying about cases in Padarayanapura in Bengaluru, Suresh Kumar said, “248 people have been quarantined so far which includes 56 primary and 192 secondary contacts.”

Sharing details about the Hongasandra cluster, he added that 185 primary contacts and 60 secondary contacts of P 419 have been identified. “Tracing is still under progress as we are yet to determine the reason for the infection,” he said.

‘Animal lovers can feed strays for 6 hours per day’

In a bid to let animal lovers in Bengaluru take care of stray animals, including dogs, cats, and cattle, on the streets of the city, the BBMP Commissioner Friday shared a notification that mentioned specific timings for them to be fed.

“The animal-lovers, NGOs and service providers and their representatives, who are involved in providing food, water, and medical care to stray cattle/dogs and other stray animals and birds have to undertake feeding from 6 am to 9 am and from 6 pm to 9 pm,” a public notice issued by B H Anil Kumar read.

Animal lovers can feed strays from 6 am to 9 am, and 6 pm to 9 pm

The notice also directed pet shop owners to relocate pets to safer places and to ensure adequate food, water, and medical care is provided.

The notice also directed pet shop owners to relocate pets to safer places and to ensure adequate food, water, and medical care is provided.

Cops attend stress management session

To provide training to police personnel to manage stress and other mental health-related issues, an online training session was held in Bengaluru on Friday.

Bengaluru cops get stress management lessons.

Organised by Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, the training module was developed and presented via video conferencing facilities by professionals from the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences and Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences.

