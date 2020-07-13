Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: People awaiting test results must observe strict quarantine, says Govt

“Any irresponsible behaviour by the person like going outdoors, socialising, going to work, etc. will result in spread of infection in the community and consequently such acts shall invite stringent legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act,” the order mentioned. (Representational Image) “Any irresponsible behaviour by the person like going outdoors, socialising, going to work, etc. will result in spread of infection in the community and consequently such acts shall invite stringent legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act,” the order mentioned. (Representational Image)

The Karnataka government Monday ordered people who have provided samples for Covid-19 testing and are awaiting results to be under strict home quarantine.

According to an order issued by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), the decision was taken as a caution after considering the possibility that those who have provided samples might be infectious to others.

“Any irresponsible behaviour by the person like going outdoors, socialising, going to work, etc. will result in spread of infection in the community and consequently such acts shall invite stringent legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act,” the order mentioned.

Mass migration of people from Bengaluru to rural areas causing problems: DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar Monday accused the Yediyurappa-led BJP state government of mismanagement of the Covid-19 situation.

“There has been mass exodus of people from Bengaluru causing problems in villages. Karnataka is in a state of distress as the Yediyurappa government has failed to manage the Covid-19 situation. People have lost faith in this government,” he said.

Shivakumar further added that the impact of the exodus will be discussed with state leaders.

‘Lockdown will help trace source of infection’

Ahead of the seven-day complete lockdown announced in Bengaluru Urban, Rural and other districts, Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that the same would help trace the source of infection.

“Lockdown can relatively contain the peak and bend the curve, allowing us to trace the source of infection. Lockdown mitigates the demand on the healthcare, reducing the likely options and mediums for the virus to spread,” he said.

Week-long lockdown: KSRTC runs 800 extra buses

In the view of the one-week lockdown planned to mitigate the spread of Covid-19-related infections, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation announced 800 buses to various destinations on Monday and Tuesday.

“Today (July 13) and tomorrow (July 14) 800 buses are deploying to cater to the travelling public. Today 231 buses booked for advance reservation. Maintaining social distance, thermal check made mandatory for passengers,” a KSRTC release read.

As of 10 am on Monday, 249 buses have operated from Bengaluru to various detsinations ferrying 6641 passengers.

“It is requested to the traveling public, please don’t be panic, we have planned sufficient number of buses for today and tomorrow,” an official said.

Karnataka: 30% of total deaths reported in last 3 days

Karnataka has been reporting a high number of deaths in the last three days. As many as 198 of Karnataka’s total 684 deaths, or about 30 per cent, have been reported since Friday (July 10). On Sunday, the state reported 71 deaths. Only Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have been reporting a comparable number of deaths every day.

A similar trend has been observed in capital city Bengaluru as well. Over 35 per cent (97 deaths) of the cumulative fatality count (274) in the city linked to the pandemic was confirmed by the Karnataka Department of Health and Family Welfare Services in the last three days alone (from July 10).

