Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: Over 24000 new cases; Bengaluru Rural first district to full vaccinate eligible population

Karnataka logged 24,172 new Covid-19 cases of which 10,692 cases were in capital Bengaluru. The total active cases in the state stood at 244,331 of which 134,038 are in Bengaluru. The positivity rate is 17.11 percent.

30,869 new recoveries once again outnumbered the number of new cases.

The state health department also registered 56 deaths of which 12 were in Bengaluru. A total of 1,41,240 tests were conducted in the state.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday signed an MoU for Door-to-Door vaccination drive ‘Mane Manege Lasike’ project with Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC).

The member organizations of the project- Volvo Group India Pvt Ltd, International Aerospace Manufacturing Pvt Ltd (IAMPL) and Convergent Wireless Communications Pvt Ltd are deploying five teams to conduct vaccination for two months. Sambhav Foundation is the implementation agency of the project.

Each of the five teams will consist of six members (two vaccinators, two data entry operators, one superviser and one mobiliser. Vaccination will be held at block and lane level of the concerned wards.

Bengaluru Rural on January 31 became the first district in Karnataka to have fully vaccinated all of its eligible population.

Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K congratulated health workers and district administration for achieving 100 per cent vaccination target.

In a tweet Sudhakar said, “Bengaluru Rural becomes the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100 percent second dose coverage. 11 districts have achieved over 90 percent second dose coverage.”