Karnataka Covid-19 Wrap: State logs 415 new cases, 378 recoveries

In the backdrop of a rise in Covid-19 and dengue cases, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Monday said the government has taken initiatives to control the spread of the diseases.

The minister Monday met with the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and told the media that the situation was being monitored closely. “There is no severity in the rate of infection and the situation is under control. There is no need to worry. Those eligible should take booster doses and children should be vaccinated. Masks should be worn in public and social distancing should be maintained. People should adhere to Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). The rate of hospitalization is also very low. This is not the fourth wave,” he added.

Sudhakar said he will also hold a meeting with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials on the issue.

The TAC has suggested that all Covid-19 samples be sent to the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) for genome sequencing. TAC members said this will help reduce the turnaround time in receiving the reports.

Officials at the meeting have also been reportedly instructed to take immediate steps to set up a genomic sequencing lab at the Bangalore Medical College.

The health department informed that Karnataka logged 415 new Covid-19 cases on June 13, of which 400 were in Bengaluru alone. The active tally in the state is now 3,688, with capital Bengaluru accounting for 3,452 cases.

There were also 378 recoveries during the day.

The number of tests carried out in Karnataka came down Monday, with only 16,190 samples being tested against a daily target of 30,000.

Complying with the directions of the government, BBMP marshals have started enforcing compulsory wearing of face masks in public places.