Karnataka Covid-19 wrap: State logs 8,449 new Covid cases; Minister R Ashoka tests positive

A health worker conducts Covid-19 testing of commuters amid fear of spread of a new variant of COVID-19, in Bengaluru

Karnataka continued to witness a surge in Covid infections on Friday, by reporting 8,449 new cases along with four deaths. The steep spike in the number of cases took the positivity rate of the state to 4.15 per cent. State capital Bengaluru alone registered 6,812 infections.

The total number of active cases now stand at 30,113 in the state and 505 patients been discharged from the hospital on Friday according to the state health department.

Meanwhile the case fatality rate for the day is 0.04 percent.

Karnataka’s Omicron tally at 333 with 107 fresh cases

Karnataka on Friday reported 107 new cases of the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus taking the total count to 333 in the state, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

‘107 new Omicron cases have been confirmed in Karnataka on Jan 6th taking the overall tally to 333,’ Sudhakar tweeted.

Health officials said the infected persons have been isolated. It is not known whether the infected persons were symptomatic or asymptomatic.

Karnataka govt tweaks weekend curfew order

Karnataka government has announced changes to its Covid-19 orders for the weekend curfew. In the new order announcing partial modifications to the previous one, the state govt has permitted engineering colleges in Bengaluru Urban to hold offline classes.

Additionally, advocates offices and law firms have been allowed to function with 50 percent capacity.

Govt prepared to fight third wave: Health minister Dr K Sudhakar

Karnataka government is ensuring preparedness in every aspect to mitigate third wave, said health and medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Speaking to media after charing a high level meeting at Vidhan Soudha, Dr.Sudhakar said that responsibilities have been allocated to officials and instructions have been given to ensure coordination between other departments. The experience of past two waves will help us anticipate and plan accordingly.

WHO has said that Omicron is the fastest spreading variant. Although Omicron is not as severe as Delta, it cannot be said to be mild. Those who are fully vaccinated with two doses may not get severe infection. So everyone should get two doses, said the minister.

More than 29 crore are infected with Covid across the world. From December 27 to January 2, infections have increased by 79%. About 109 countries have not vaccinated even 70% of the populations. 36 countries have not even vaccinated 10%. 80% of the cases in ICU are not vaccinated. WHO has requested India to export vaccines to other countries. No country is safe until every country is safe.

More than 99% people in the state are vaccinated with first dose. 80% are vaccinated with two doses. India has today achieved another milestone by crossing 150 crore doses. This is testimony of Centre and state government’s good work.

Karnataka Minister R Ashoka admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid

Karnataka Revenue Minister, R Ashoka has been admitted to hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 in Bengaluru on Friday.